The Lavish Life Of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has made a stunning transformation in front of the world. The Emmy-nominated actor started her career in the mid-1990s and became a household name about 10 years later thanks to her work in films like "13 Going On 30" and "Elektra," as well as her starring role in the hit series "Alias." Between that work and the subsequent acting and producing she's done, as well as her multitude of brand deals, Garner has racked up quite the tidy bank account, with her estimated net worth sitting at $80 million.

Although there are certain things Jennifer Garner can't live without, Garner has garnered a reputation for being down to earth, especially concerning what she wears and her relatable interests, like cooking and gardening. But don't be fooled by any of that. Garner may not live as ostensibly luxuriously as Beyoncé or the Kardashians, but everything in her orbit is well beyond what most people can afford. Take a closer look inside Jennifer Garner's incredibly lavish live.