The Lavish Life Of Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner has made a stunning transformation in front of the world. The Emmy-nominated actor started her career in the mid-1990s and became a household name about 10 years later thanks to her work in films like "13 Going On 30" and "Elektra," as well as her starring role in the hit series "Alias." Between that work and the subsequent acting and producing she's done, as well as her multitude of brand deals, Garner has racked up quite the tidy bank account, with her estimated net worth sitting at $80 million.
Although there are certain things Jennifer Garner can't live without, Garner has garnered a reputation for being down to earth, especially concerning what she wears and her relatable interests, like cooking and gardening. But don't be fooled by any of that. Garner may not live as ostensibly luxuriously as Beyoncé or the Kardashians, but everything in her orbit is well beyond what most people can afford. Take a closer look inside Jennifer Garner's incredibly lavish live.
Jennifer Garner lives in a stunning mansion
Jennifer Garner put a lot of time, thought, and money into her home. The award-winning actor lives in a sprawling California mansion and worked with a team of architects and a designer to make her dreams a reality. "I wanted it to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on," Garner said of her home to Architectural Digest. The actor had other specificities required of her space, too. "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in," she said. But don't be fooled by the words Garner used to describe her home — it's by no means a cozy little cabin with just a few rooms. Garner's home is replete with a dining room and a large living room. It features a gourmet kitchen and an in-ground pool in the backyard. There's even custom stained glass windows and art hanging in the home.
Garner is plenty used to living in not-so-humble abodes. While she was still married to Ben Affleck, Garner and her family lived in an enormous Los Angeles estate that they originally purchased for $17.6 million and looked to sell for $45 million after their split. While waiting for construction on her current home to be finished, Garner lived in a $14 million mansion, paying a reported $53,000 in rent each month.
Jennifer Garner travels around the world
Jennifer Garner loves to travel, and she's been to some of the world's most coveted destinations. Much of the actor's travel has been due to work, but she's gotten plenty of personal trips in, too. In 2024, the "Alias" star took a vacation to Japan and shared on social media her itinerary, which included a boat ride with a glass of champagne; visits to temples, shrines, and an oyster farm; and eating plenty of great food. Garner has also spent ample time in the U.K. with her children. "One of our favorite stops was Sir John Soane's Museum in London, an architectural marvel full of fascinating antiques and artifacts," Garner told Thrillist. "While in the U.K., I also decided to take my children to Stonehenge. I remember being blown away the first time I visited the ruins and I wanted my kids to have the same memorable experience."
Garner is also well aware of the magic that exists in the United States and has traveled through different corners of her home country. "We recently explored a new route in the Pacific Northwest and it did not disappoint. Our family already loves Seattle and has spent time in the Yakima Valley working with Save the Children. I jumped at the chance to explore Portland. Then we piled in the car to journey to Montana," Garner said. The actor noted that her family loves road trips, and that as her children have aged, road trips have only gotten better.
Jennifer Garner travels by private jet
When Jennifer Garner isn't taking a road trip, she's getting to and from her various destinations via private jet. While the star doesn't appear to exclusively fly private, she's no stranger to luxury air travel, either. And even if she doesn't fly private often, it's still expensive when she does. Just one hour on a private jet can cost anywhere from $3,500 to $18,000, meaning the low end outweighs the price of flying commercial, even when traveling with a family. The star doesn't let her time in the air go to waste, though. "I almost always work on every flight, the entire time I'm flying — even if I'm going 12 hours, the backlog of things I am supposed to do is always insane. It's the one place that you can be totally quiet and turn off Wi-Fi for a couple hours," the star told Thrillist.
To make her travels that much pricier, Garner brings along and wears expensive items. The actor noted that she carries a $550 Tumi backpack when she travels, as well as $549 Apple headphones. Garner prefers to wear jeans when she's on the go, and one of her go-to pairs comes from the brand Mother, denim pants of which range in price from $198 to $420.
Jennifer Garner owns pricey workout equipment
Jennifer Garner has played a badass a time or two, and it's always required getting in shape. While preparing to reprise her role of Elektra for the 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine," Garner got into great shape, incorporating boxing, cardio, and strength training into her workout routine. Garner also got into shape with the help of some pricey workout equipment from Peloton. In the background of a video she shared to Instagram were both a Peloton bike and treadmill, the basic models of which start at $1,445 and $2,995, respectively. Peloton also requires users to sign up for a monthly subscription, making the workout experience something only few can afford. Garner also worked out with a personal trainer, adding yet another expense to her exercise regimen.
Luckily for Garner, she didn't have to start from scratch to get in shape for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Although Jennifer Garner admitted motherhood changed her body, the actor incorporates exercise into her daily life and has for quite some time. And Garner's personal trainer Beth Nicely has nothing but praise for the actor's physicality. "She's doing harder and more difficult things than she did 20 years ago. It's cool to train her in this part of her life and to see how someone who is 51 is so badass and stronger than she's ever been. That's really inspiring as a trainer, as a woman. She's the real deal," Nicely said of Garner to E! News. "She is so consistent and that's why she's so strong."
Jennifer Garner uses expensive beauty products
Jennifer Garner's beauty routine can absolutely be replicated, but it won't be cheap to do so. Among her favorite face and body products are a $68 foundation made by Westman Atelier and a $205 Gypsy Water perfume. And when it comes to skincare, the star swears by Neutrogena (Garner has long been a spokesperson for the brand). While Neutrogena products aren't nearly as expensive as some skincare brands, certain products that Garner uses, like wrinkle cream and moisturizer, aren't exactly cheap options, either. But it's important to Garner not to use anything too transformative. "My beauty philosophy is "less is more." I just want to look like myself ... I want to look like the best version of me that I can," she told Who What Wear.
Garner spends a fair amount on her hair care, too. The actor uses several Virtue products to maintain her red-carpet-ready locks, and some of the items in her regimen, like the conditioner and the hairspray, cost about $45 each. But it seems that the price is worth it to Garner. "Without a doubt, this is the healthiest my hair has been — even compared to when I was a kid and had never used a product in my life," Garner gushed to Harper's Bazaar.
Jennifer Garner uses top-of-the-line kitchen products
One of Jennifer Garner's favorite things to do is cook. She loves it so much that she hosts "Pretend Cooking Show," a series where she shows her followers on social media how to make her various recipes in the kitchen. The star has made smoothies, granola bars, fish sticks, pudding, and more for her show. And the star isn't afraid of having flops in the kitchen. "Sometimes I really do think about 50% of what I make works out. It doesn't deter me. Honestly, my kids are pretty patient with me," Garner told People. "I'll bake cookies or I'll bake bread and I'll forget and leave it in too long or I won't pay attention and I'll pull it out too early ... To me, baking and cooking for your family is love. They know that I care and that I'm trying my scattered best."
Garner is a step ahead of most in the kitchen, though, at least in terms of equipment. The actor uses top-of-the-line products to make her recipes, and she's shelled out a small fortune to stock her kitchen with these items. One of Garner's most loved items is a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. These vary in price, but it's tough to find one under $380, with some even going for $650. Garner is also a fan of Staub cast iron pans, the likes of which typically cost anywhere from $200 to $500 a piece.
Jennifer Garner is so rich that she didn't need to be awarded money in her divorce
After 10 years of marriage and three children together, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went on a long road to divorce, filing in 2015 and their split becoming final around three years later. During their decade-long marriage, Garner finished up the final seasons of "Alias" and starred in films like "Juno," "Valentine's Day," and "Dallas Buyers Club" while Affleck worked on projects like "Argo" and "Gone Girl." In other words, both stars made a ton of money while they were together, making for an enormous sum of assets to split between them in their divorce. In typical divorces between rich people, the richer of the two is ordered to pay child support or spousal support to the other party. In Garner's case, she's so rich herself that she reportedly agreed to an equal split of their assets, forgoing any support because she simply doesn't need it.
Garner and Affleck had an amicable divorce in just about every way imaginable — not just financially. The two co-parent well and are still great friends. In the year following their divorce, Garner still had a glowing review of their marriage and of Affleck. "I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again ... He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy," Garner told Vanity Fair.
Jennifer Garner drives luxury vehicles
Jennifer Garner hasn't shown the world that she cares about driving extremely expensive vehicles that are reserved for the rich and famous. As far as the public knows, the actor doesn't own any Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, or any other such fancy cars. But that doesn't mean she's driving around in clunkers. The "Alias" star still drives luxurious, imported vehicles, all of which are still quite expensive. And she's been driving these vehicles for years. Back in 2010, the star was spotted driving her kids around in a Mercedes-Benz GL550 SUV. Had she purchased that year's brand new model, she would've spent at least $63,000. In 2012, not long before giving birth, Garner purchased a brand new Range Rover Sport. Had Garner purchased that year's brand new model, the star would've spent at least $61,000 on the set of wheels.
But those aren't the only pricey cars the Emmy nominee has shuffled around in. In 2020, Garner and her children were seen having an outing in their family Lexus, with the kids popping out of the sunroof for a photo op. While the specifics of Garner's Lexus aren't certain, it's safe to say it's not a cheap vehicle. And it seems to be a popular make among the family and those in their circle. Back in 2015, Garner and Ben Affleck's former nanny was spotted driving a Lexus. Whether the former couple or their former employee purchased it, her ownership of a luxury vehicle speaks to their high amount of disposable income.
Jennifer Garner wears expensive clothing
Nearly everyone in the entertainment industry arrives to red carpet events wearing incredibly expensive pieces — and Jennifer Garner is no exception. In 2022, the actor stunned on the Oscars red carpet in a red dress made by American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. Years prior, at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor donned a different red dress, but she let her jewels do the talking as she sported a variety of Harry Winston diamonds, weighing in at 80 carats. Garner's also been to the Met Gala before, wearing a Valentino gown to the 2007 event. But it's unlikely she'll return to that carpet. "I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back," she told Vogue of the experience. But she did like who she sat with. "That was really, like, majestic and special," Garner said of her place at the Valentino table.
But what sets Garner apart from others is that she wears expensive pieces in her everyday life, too. In 2024, the paparazzi captured photos of Garner wearing a pair of Loewe sneakers that retail for $790. The star has also been known to wear denim from the brand Joe's Jeans, the pants of which range in price from $178 to $298. Although Garner's average price range for clothing is on the higher end, she's not too much different than the rest of us — she still likes to slip into something comfortable when the day is over. "You can take the girl out of sweatpants ... but she's changing right back as soon as the interview's [done]," Garner said on Instagram below footage of herself at a fitting.
Jennifer Garner has been gifted some dazzling engagement rings
Jennifer Garner doesn't get engaged often, but when she does, she receives massive rings to mark the occasion. Garner was famously married to Ben Affleck for a decade, and he proposed to her with a stunning Harry Winston diamond that weighed over four carats. The bauble was comprised of a cushion cut center stone flanked by two baguette stones. (For reference, it was a very similar ring to the one Chuck Bass gave Blair Waldorf on "Gossip Girl.") The ring was so enormous that Garner struggled to fit the diamonds inside the pockets of her jeans.
Unfortunately, Affleck and Garner's marriage didn't last (making it the second time Jennifer Garner's marriage ended in divorce), but soon Garner entered a relationship with John Miller, and the pair reportedly got engaged in 2022. "They are perfect for each other. John really is her other half. She's told friends, 'I've never known love like this!'" a source told Life & Style of the couple. And while Garner hasn't made a formal announcement, the star has been seen wearing a new diamond ring here and there, and reports have claimed that Miller carefully crafted one for his betrothed. "John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring," a source said.