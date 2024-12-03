The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Gotham Awards 2024
The 34th annual Gotham Awards have taken New York City by storm. The award show, which is known for celebrating independent films, took place on December 2, 2024, and many of our favorite stars hit the red carpet for the occasion. When it comes to award show red carpets, we all love a worst-dressed list, but it's only fair to give credit where credit is due. The Gotham Awards had some of the best looks we've seen at an award show this year. Despite many stars shining their brightest in chic ensembles, though, some were still dulled by their drab looks.
NYC had weather in the 30s during the big event, so jackets and warmer clothing were a must for many. For some stars, this caused fashion flops, while others struggled to make their exciting twists on classic formalwear work. The failed style choices were all over the map at this event. Luckily, there will be many more red carpets to grace as award season commences, so even the worst-dressed stars will have plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves. For now, though, these were the worst-dressed celebs at the Gotham Awards.
Mikey Madison looked like she lost her top
Hitting the red carpet in lingerie-inspired looks — and sometimes flat-out lingerie — is certainly popular at the moment, as we saw with several of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Video Music Awards. Still, just because it's on-trend, that doesn't mean it's easy to pull off. "Anora" star Mikey Madison proved this with her black Schiaparelli Couture ensemble. The look paired a bra top with long, sheer gloves and a floor-length skirt. Unfortunately, in this case, it just looked like she forgot to put on a shirt.
Shailene Woodley looked like she was off to a school dance
For a chilly New York City evening, it's easy to see why Shailene Woodley would want to pair her miniskirt with a jacket and tights. The way she did it, however, just didn't look elevated enough for the occasion. The grey-ish tights left us wondering if they were tights, at all, or just oddly-colored bare legs, and pairing them with maroon Mary Janes and a suit-inspired jacket didn't feel cohesive. While we couldn't entirely see what was underneath, the collared shirt and shimmery skirt seemed equally mismatched.
Zoey Deutch looked like an off-brand Alice in Wonderland character
There's a fine line between high fashion and a major flop, and Zoey Deutch just stepped over it. Her printed dress was covered in different stripes and polka dots, and while this may have made for an interesting design in a different context, it was overwhelming as a dress. The long hemline and voluminous sleeves only acted to make this already excessively busy print feel more over-the-top. To make matters worse, her glitzy shoes and jewelry added even more unnecessary details to the look.
Mark Eydelshteyn had one too many tassels
Actor Mark Eydelshteyn put a few simple twists on a classic suit. This is typically a great choice for spicing up formalwear for the red carpet. While the shirt and belt were interesting updates to a typical suit, the tassels all over his jacket and pants felt like a bit too much. Special, unexpected details can update a suit and add some always-welcome creativity. These tassels, however, felt more like someone went wild with a glue gun.
Ryan Destiny's sweater dress was blah
If there was a "best hair and makeup" list, "The Fire Inside" star Ryan Destiny would be right at the top. Her Fendi Couture gown, however, landed her on the worst-dressed list. The color of this dress wasn't the best choice for her, but it was the fabric that really made it fall flat. This dress appeared to be made from sweater material and had details that looked like discarded scraps of sweater around the bust and sleeves. Ultimately, this dress felt more like a sweater that was elongated for the red carpet.
Bella Ramsey's outfit was fit for a job interview
"The Last of Us" star Bella Ramsey has had quite an evolution since their career began. These days, their distinct red carpet style often wows us and feels cool and updated. Their look at the Gotham Awards, on the other hand, felt like the opposite. The button-down shirt, cardigan, and wrinkled pants were boring and looked more fit for a day at the office than an evening on the red carpet.
Justice Smith looked like a leprechaun at a Renaissance faire
"I Saw the TV Glow" star Justice Smith's ensemble had to be one of the Gotham Awards' most confusing looks. The oversized green velvet suit was certainly a bit strange, but with different styling, it could have been an interesting fashion statement. With the ruffled shirt underneath, however, he looked like he was headed to the Ren faire. This look definitely needed a few tweaks to look red carpet apropos.
Gia Coppola seemed to be sporting the tablecloth she'll be using for Christmas dinner
Director Gia Coppola chose to coordinate with the red carpet in a deep red gown, but the gown's silhouette was certainly a strange one. The draping on the neckline and shoulders paired with the odd cutouts at the waist made this dress look like it was thrown together with some fabric from the fabric store. While this was clearly an experimental shape, this particular experiment was a miss.
Adrien Brody wore a jacket that looked like it was tailored for Slenderman
Actor Adrien Brody was yet another star whose attempt to spice up a suit for the red carpet didn't work out in his favor. He sported a unique, long jacket, but the proportions just made it look like his jacket was meant for someone extra tall. The edgy, printed collar may have been a cool twist on a more normally proportioned jacket, but in this case, it just added to the strangeness of the look.
Saoirse Ronan's dress looked like it was made on Minecraft
Actor Saoirse Ronan always impresses us in her onscreen roles. She didn't impress us with her grey Schiaparelli Couture dress, though. The dress had a unique neckline and was covered in jagged spikes. These details didn't quite work together and made for an overall confusing look. Her tan velvet pumps clashed with the vision even further. While the dress was interesting, it just didn't let Ronan shine, and it left her looking like something that fell off of a spaceship.