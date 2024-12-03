The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Gotham Awards 2024

The 34th annual Gotham Awards have taken New York City by storm. The award show, which is known for celebrating independent films, took place on December 2, 2024, and many of our favorite stars hit the red carpet for the occasion. When it comes to award show red carpets, we all love a worst-dressed list, but it's only fair to give credit where credit is due. The Gotham Awards had some of the best looks we've seen at an award show this year. Despite many stars shining their brightest in chic ensembles, though, some were still dulled by their drab looks.

Advertisement

NYC had weather in the 30s during the big event, so jackets and warmer clothing were a must for many. For some stars, this caused fashion flops, while others struggled to make their exciting twists on classic formalwear work. The failed style choices were all over the map at this event. Luckily, there will be many more red carpets to grace as award season commences, so even the worst-dressed stars will have plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves. For now, though, these were the worst-dressed celebs at the Gotham Awards.