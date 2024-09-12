The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 VMAs

As we bid adieu to the summer months, we welcome in the most wonderful time of the year: award season. What better way to unofficially kick off the red carpet busy season than with the MTV Video Music Awards? This show is known for honoring our favorite music and those who make it happen, as well as having a history of some very iconic moments.

Like the show, itself, the red carpet fashion is often playful, bold, and full of pre-award season excitement. This year's red carpet was no exception, and as music's biggest stars and other familiar faces hit the red carpet, they debuted iconic looks — some good and some very, very not good.

What would a red carpet be without a worst-dressed list? We certainly can't imagine, so we must thank the stars populating our list for rocking some truly confusing ensembles at the VMAs this year. From half tutus to head-to-toe red cheetah print and way, way more exposed underwear than anyone could have expected, get ready for the glitz, the glamour, and plenty of sheer fabric: the VMAs worst dressed list is here!

