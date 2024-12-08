Does Carrie Underwood Really Make Millions From Her Sunday Night Football Song?

Carrie Underwood has become a fixture for NFL fans on Sundays. When the afternoon games wrap up and fans switch over to NBC for the evening's marquee match-up, Underwood is there to greet them. "I've been waiting all day for Sunday night," she's been singing since 2013, and viewers reasonably suspect that she earns a hefty paycheck for the pre-game song. Rumors popped up on X, formerly Twitter early in the 2024 season proclaiming that Underwood gets paid $1 million each week for the song, totaling $18 million for the regular season, more than many players themselves. However, that's not the case at all.

"It's pretty pro bono," Underwood told Howard Stern during a May 2023 interview on "The Howard Stern Show" (via X). In her view, Underwood gets much more out of it than any monetary value. "It is an honor," she said. "I've had players come up to me, and they're like 'you get me revved up' and it's really cool." Even though she may not be getting paid $18 million a season, Underwood's Sunday Night Football gig is certainly keeping her in the public consciousness week in and week out ahead of a busy 2025 for the "Before He Cheats" singer. Her Las Vegas residency, "Reflection," concludes its four-year run in spring 2025 and she'll be joining "American Idol" as a judge, a show where she had one of the most epic auditions ever.

