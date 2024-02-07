Weird Rules Musicians Have To Follow When Performing At The Superbowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl is an iconic symbol of American culture and identity. Come game day, a sizable portion of Americans will be huddled around the television — or perhaps buzzing around the snack table — to behold one of the world's biggest and most popular sporting events. If you plan to partake in Super Bowl festivities this year, then you're in good company — the big game is one of America's most-watched broadcasts. In 2022, about 77% of households with televisions turned their dials to the Super Bowl, according to data agency Nielsen.

"The Super Bowl is a cultural event more so than it is a sporting event," sports management expert Brandon Brown told Reuters in 2020. "So you'll have people who are not sports fans whatsoever tuning into the Super Bowl. The NFL has done a really good job embedding itself into the American culture." Of course, there's more to the Super Bowl's cultural appeal than buff ballplayers and iconic commercials. The halftime show is vital to Super Bowl fanfare, with powerhouse performances from the world's biggest celebrities.

For many musicians, playing the halftime show is a career-defining moment. "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," halftime performer The Weeknd told Time in 2020. But before taking the halftime stage, performers should memorize the playbook for putting on a successful show. Otherwise, they could end up on the losing team.