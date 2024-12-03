Trump's Meeting With Justin Trudeau Reportedly Involved Lots Of Nervous Laughter

After 2024 President-Elect Donald Trump claimed he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago, Donald and Melania Trump's home, for a last-minute meeting. The two reportedly had an extravagant meal consisting of oysters from the shell as well as a crab cocktail. There was also uncomfortable laughter coming from Trudeau after Trump made a comment about Canada becoming the 51st state.

Advertisement

On November 25, 2024, Trump posted a statement to Truth Social where he revealed he wanted to impose tariffs on not only Canada, but Mexico and China as well. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump wrote. This post may have caused panic in Trudeau, who decided to convene with Trump on November 29, 2024.

While it seems Trump made Trudeau feel uneasy at times, the U.S. president-elect seems to think their conference was successful. "I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China," Trump posted to Truth Social on November 30. "Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families."

Advertisement