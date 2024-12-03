Trump's Meeting With Justin Trudeau Reportedly Involved Lots Of Nervous Laughter
After 2024 President-Elect Donald Trump claimed he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago, Donald and Melania Trump's home, for a last-minute meeting. The two reportedly had an extravagant meal consisting of oysters from the shell as well as a crab cocktail. There was also uncomfortable laughter coming from Trudeau after Trump made a comment about Canada becoming the 51st state.
On November 25, 2024, Trump posted a statement to Truth Social where he revealed he wanted to impose tariffs on not only Canada, but Mexico and China as well. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump wrote. This post may have caused panic in Trudeau, who decided to convene with Trump on November 29, 2024.
While it seems Trump made Trudeau feel uneasy at times, the U.S. president-elect seems to think their conference was successful. "I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China," Trump posted to Truth Social on November 30. "Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families."
Donald Trump's comment on Canada becoming the 51st US state baffled Justin Trudeau
According to Fox News, when Donald Trump let his ego run rampant and told Justin Trudeau that Canada is negatively impacting the U.S. border, the Prime Minister of Canada retorted by saying that Trump's tariffs would utterly destroy the Canadian economy. This is when Trump stated that Canada should cease to be its own country and become the 51st state of the United States. Trudeau reportedly let out an anxious giggle after Trump's bizarre statement, before the U.S. president-elect suggested that Trudeau could be titled as Governor rather than Prime Minister. It was also reported by Fox News that a person present at the meeting interjected and claimed they believed Canada would be a liberal state, causing Trump to declare that Canada could be two states, one red, one blue.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who was at Mar-a-Lago alongside Trudeau and Trump, deemed Trump's comments about Canada becoming part of the U.S. as a complete joke, per Radio Canada. "The president was telling jokes, the president was teasing us, it was, of course, in no way a serious comment," LeBlanc told Canadian journalists. He also declared that he felt positive about the relationship Trudeau and Trump seem to be building. Despite some awkward humor and cordial interactions between Trump and Trudeau, only time will tell if things will be smooth between the two leaders come January 2025.