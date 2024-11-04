Donald Trump's Ego Crushed By An Unexpected Source (& It's On Video)

Perhaps it's the result of all those years as the proud owner of the Miss Universe pageant, but Donald Trump has a peculiar fixation with popularity. He once referred to himself as "your all-time favorite president" (per CNN) and even suggested that he's more beloved than George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. That's why Kamala Harris's debate jab about Trump's rally audience still sticks in his craw. She suggested his fans have become so tired of the divisive politician's meandering speeches about windmills, Hannibal Lecter, and election fraud that they leave the events super early. And yet, Trump continues to double down on the crowd-size claims, consistently trying to prove the vice president wrong.

Scientist and podcaster Houston Wade took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of the former commander in chief speaking at a rally on November 2, 2024. "We've had the biggest rallies in history of any country," he boasted. "And every rally's full, you don't have any seats that are empty." Trump added that an event earlier in the day was such "a beauty" that "we could have filled that place up 20 times." Just then, the cameraperson pulled the focus off him and panned to the rest of the arena, showing a totally empty upper deck.

Trump: "we always have huge crowds and never any empty seats." Cameraman: *pans camera* pic.twitter.com/YeriuRjuFR — RockGod (@TheHoustonWade) November 3, 2024

It didn't end there either. As the Republican presidential candidate continued raving about speaking before packed houses in Virginia, the camera scanned the lower seats of the venue. While the sections close to the stage were all full, others were either partly or completely empty, and a number of attendees were caught heading up the stairs toward the exit. It was reminiscent of Trump's speech at Madison Square Garden, where several news outlets also captured images of vacant seats.