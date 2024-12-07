Why Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Never Tied The Knot
One couple that has managed to defy the traditional Hollywood relationship norms is the magical duo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The couple has been together for over four decades, and despite being in love for so long, these stars never got married.
Although Hawn and Russell met each other for the first time in 1966, it took them 17 years to reconnect and begin dating. Since then, they have been inseparable and supported each other through thick and thin. There's no doubt that their relationship has changed over the years, but one thing that hasn't changed is their thoughts on the institution of marriage. On several occasions, Hawn has opened up about her stance on marriage and the lasting relationship she shares with the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" star, revealing the secret to their persisting connection. In an interview given to Porter (via Us Weekly) in June 2015, the "Snatched" star said, "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work."
Moreover, Hawn emphasized their love, healthy disagreements, and happiness in their lives without marriage. "The question is, 'Why (get married)?' it's not, 'Why not?'" We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together," the actor told CBS This Morning in 2012 (via E! News).
Goldie Hawn's view on marriage changed because of Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn's perspective on marriage evolved with time. Before meeting Kurt Russell, the actor had been married twice. She married actor Gus Trikonis in 1969, but their union ended in 1976. Shortly after her separation from Trikonis, Hawn married musician-actor Bill Hudson and had two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson. However, this marriage also ended in a divorce. Things changed dramatically when she began her relationship with Russell and realized that they could move forward without walking down the aisle.
It's important to note that Hawn is not the only person in the relationship to have that kind of feeling. Russell also believes that obtaining a marriage certificate wouldn't have changed anything in their lives. Despite not being married, Hawn and Russell share four children between them. Kurt has one son, Boston Russell, from his first marriage with ex-wife Season Hubley. Meanwhile, Hawn had two children, Oliver and Kate, from her previous marriage with Bill Hudson. Together, the pair welcomed Wyatt in July 1986 and completed the family.
The power couple shares a wonderful connection with their children and always embraces their roles as parents, and they have an extraordinary relationship with their grandchildren. If that's not real love, then what it is?