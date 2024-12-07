Why Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Never Tied The Knot

One couple that has managed to defy the traditional Hollywood relationship norms is the magical duo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The couple has been together for over four decades, and despite being in love for so long, these stars never got married.

Advertisement

Although Hawn and Russell met each other for the first time in 1966, it took them 17 years to reconnect and begin dating. Since then, they have been inseparable and supported each other through thick and thin. There's no doubt that their relationship has changed over the years, but one thing that hasn't changed is their thoughts on the institution of marriage. On several occasions, Hawn has opened up about her stance on marriage and the lasting relationship she shares with the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" star, revealing the secret to their persisting connection. In an interview given to Porter (via Us Weekly) in June 2015, the "Snatched" star said, "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work."

Advertisement

Moreover, Hawn emphasized their love, healthy disagreements, and happiness in their lives without marriage. "The question is, 'Why (get married)?' it's not, 'Why not?'" We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together," the actor told CBS This Morning in 2012 (via E! News).