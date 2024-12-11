10 Haircuts Everyone Will Want In 2025

Well, it's that time of year. The weather's getting cooler, the sweaters are coming out of storage, and we're all getting antsy for a change. As 2024 nears its end, most of us are probably finding ourselves looking forward to the new year. What will 2025 bring? For one thing, it may bring the opportunity for a bit of a glow-up.

Advertisement

If you're thinking about changing up your look next year, your hair is a great place to begin. After all, nothing screams "New year, new me" quite like a fresh trim. Looking for some inspiration? We've got you covered.

We spoke to celebrity hair stylist and owner of Renaissance Salon Jennifer Korab, celebrity hair stylist and colorist at the TreeHouse Studio Travis Ogletree, and celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland, to find out which styles are set to take over in salons in 2025. From the sleek, chic jawline bob to the timeless luscious layers, here are the top 10 trending hairstyles to keep on your radar next year — trust us, everyone will be asking for them.