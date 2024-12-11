10 Haircuts Everyone Will Want In 2025
Well, it's that time of year. The weather's getting cooler, the sweaters are coming out of storage, and we're all getting antsy for a change. As 2024 nears its end, most of us are probably finding ourselves looking forward to the new year. What will 2025 bring? For one thing, it may bring the opportunity for a bit of a glow-up.
If you're thinking about changing up your look next year, your hair is a great place to begin. After all, nothing screams "New year, new me" quite like a fresh trim. Looking for some inspiration? We've got you covered.
We spoke to celebrity hair stylist and owner of Renaissance Salon Jennifer Korab, celebrity hair stylist and colorist at the TreeHouse Studio Travis Ogletree, and celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland, to find out which styles are set to take over in salons in 2025. From the sleek, chic jawline bob to the timeless luscious layers, here are the top 10 trending hairstyles to keep on your radar next year — trust us, everyone will be asking for them.
The jawline bob
It's official — the bob is back. Effortlessly chic, the bob is a great way to freshen up your hair and bring a little French It-girl sophistication to your look. Nothing feels as good as ditching your long mane in favor of a clean, light-weight bob. According to celebrity hair stylist and owner of Renaissance Salon, Jennifer Korab, next year will be all about the jawline bob — in other words, the sleek bob that just reaches your jaw.
"This haircut draws attention to the natural contours of the face, especially the jawline, offering a powerful frame that highlights confidence and individuality," Korab says. "Its clean, structured lines lend themselves to versatility, making it equally striking when styled sleek or with soft, textured waves. The jawline bob has minimal upkeep and it's perfect for clients who want to make a statement without a high-maintenance routine." Korab suggests being extra clear with your stylist to ensure you get the perfect jaw-grazing trim. Celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland also predicts the bob will dominate in 2025. "Cutting the hair in to a bob style can completely transform your look so it's no surprise that it's trending each year and 2025 is no exception," Cleveland notes.
Korab recommends using words like "clean" and "geometric" to ensure your stylist knows exactly what you're after. "Mention if you prefer blunt ends for a stronger impact or subtly softened edges for a more delicate touch," Korab suggests. "Bringing reference photos can help ensure you and your stylist are on the same page regarding the shape and length."
Lush, long layers
If you can't imagine chopping off your hair, fear not. While bobs may be making a comeback in 2025, the classic long, lush, layered look isn't going anywhere any time too soon. If you want to refresh your style, but keep your hair long, consider ditching the long blunt cut and instead adding in a whole lot of layers throughout your hair. "Long layers will also be popular in 2025 for their ability to add movement, dimension, and a healthy, voluminous look," celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Korab explains. "This versatile cut enhances natural body and works effortlessly with both soft waves and sleek styles, making it a go-to for clients seeking low-maintenance yet polished hair."
As celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland notes, layers will probably never go out of style. They can help to "remove weight from any cut and give it movement and a lived-in look." Cleveland adds, "It's a carefree and easy style that can transform a heavy weighted cut in to something fun and edgy."
Celebrity hair stylist and colorist at the TreeHouse Studio, Travis Ogletree, is also a fan of layers thanks to their versatility. "Clients want multifunctional cuts that suit date nights, WFH days, and workout classes," Ogletree says. Once again, it's important you take time with your stylist to make sure you get the cut right. Korab recommends asking for layers that go no higher than the chin. Then, ask for the layers to be blended seamlessly throughout the hair. "Emphasize soft, blended layers for movement and volume while keeping the ends full and thick," says Korab.
Bangs
Bangs sometimes get a bad rap. In fact, a lot of people are too scared to take the leap and chop off the hair that sits around the forehead. After all, we've all seen the TikTok horror stories, right? Plus, even if you get your bangs done by a professional, there's always the risk that you'll never quite master the styling technique, or, that you won't like them and you'll be stuck growing them out for months on end.
However, according to celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland, 2025 might be the year to finally get over your fear of bangs and take the plunge. "Women everywhere have a love/hate relationship with bangs," Cleveland says. "You can either love them or hate them but there is no denying that adding a fringe to your cut can shape the face and elevate any cut to the next level." As Cleveland notes, many different styles of bangs will be in next year. "From baby bangs, to curtain bangs, and everything in between, if you can handle having a fringe, go for it," she says.
Celebrity hair stylist Travis Ogletree also notes that "wispy bangs are always popular." However, he warns, "Just remember to use a good dry shampoo (my favorite is 18 AirWash™) to keep them looking fresh and fluffy." As always, take your time to discuss your options with your stylist first. Bring plenty of bangs reference pictures. Sometimes, it's even best to start with long face-framing curtain bangs and then, if you like them, go a little shorter.
The soft shag
The idea of getting a "shag" may fill you with a sense of dread. You probably imagine a messy, mop-like style that looks like you just rolled out of bed. The "soft shag" is a less daring and more pulled-together option. "The shag haircut is ever evolving into a softer, more wearable version that complements a wide range of face shapes," says celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Korab of the subtle, layered look. She suggests pairing your soft shaggy trim with curtain bangs. "This style offers a modern, effortless vibe that's equal parts trendy and practical," Korab explains. "It's ideal for clients seeking a lived-in look with natural volume and texture that requires minimal upkeep."
Getting the perfect balance between glamorous and shaggy layers isn't easy. Start with long layers to "create a soft, shaggy texture," as Korab puts it. "Request texturizing techniques to enhance movement and lightness while avoiding excessive bulk." Finally, ask for center-parted curtain bangs that just reach your check bones to complete the look.
The retro-inspired '70s wolf cut
If you're up for a more daring take on the classic shag 'do, why not experiment with a full on 1970s-inspired wolf cut. You may remember when Jenna Ortega wowed the world with her own version of this cut in December 2022. This is the shaggiest shag out there — it looks a little messy, a little edgy, and yes, a little wolf-y. And in 2025, it's going to be all the rage.
According to celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Korab, the wolf cut will rise in popularity alongside a rise in interest in '70s style. "Its rebellious, edgy aesthetic appeals to clients who want a standout style that's full of personality and effortlessly cool. With its choppy layers and dramatic volume, the wolf cut is perfect for those embracing individuality and creativity in their look," Korab says.
This cut requires a lot of heavy layers through the hair, along with some choppy sections higher up that aren't too blended into the rest of the hair. "To achieve this look, ask your stylist for a heavily layered cut with short, choppy sections at the crown to create height and volume," Korab suggests. "Request longer, more tapered layers toward the back for a dramatic, textured effect that fuses the softness of a shag with the boldness of a mullet. Emphasize your desire for a bold, dynamic style with plenty of movement and texture." And voila — an edgy cut that is retro, fun, and daring.
The bixie cut
Looking for an extra bold new trim for the new year? In 2025, the bob is going to be getting even shorter. If you're up for a daring extra-short look, celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland recommends the "bixie" cut. "If the bob and the pixie had a baby, this is the result," Cleveland says. The hair stylist describes this dramatic 'do as "a short length (anywhere between the chin and the shoulder) with tons and tons of internal layers to create an edgy and modern look with a ton of movement."
Cleveland cites actors Michelle Williams and Halle Berry as pioneers of the bixie look. But, of course, it has a long tradition in French cinema, too. Just think of the famous ultra short look of Leslie Caron in "An American in Paris" or Audrey Tautou in "Amélie." The gamine look is chic, daring, and timeless.
This is yet another style that requires a great stylist and careful planning. "For this style it's really important to consult with your stylist to see if your hair texture and lifestyle will support this look," warns Cleveland. "This style also requires some effort during the blow dry and style process to allow all the texture to come through."
Ultra short
The year 2025 might be the time to experiment with looks that go even shorter than the traditional bob — and yes, even shorter than the pixie. Think full buzz cut. Of course, this look probably won't be for everyone, but if you're feeing extra daring, you might consider giving it a try.
As celebrity hair stylist Travis Ogletree explains, the look is more popular than ever. "I think people are gravitating toward shorter looks — especially with the desire to take control over their appearance in a time when so much feels dictated by recent events," Ogletree says. "From buzz cuts to daringly short bobs, I predict a rise in styles that reject the male gaze. Think Natalie Portman in 'V for Vendetta,' Charlize Theron's shorter cuts, Zoë Kravitz's cropped looks, or Kristen Stewart's more recent punk-inspired styles. These looks are strong, fierce, and unapologetic."
In other words, 2025 is the year to be brave and go shorter than ever — and maybe even say goodbye to your hair altogether.
The cascading lob
If you're not quite ready for chopping off all of your hair, try something a little more subtle like the cascading lob. This style, which is set to be hugely popular in 2025, is a little longer and a little more feminine than a blunt bob, while still looking polished and fresh.
"The cascading lob combines the sophistication of a classic bob with the softness of layered movement, making it a versatile and universally flattering option for all," explains celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Korab. "Its longer length at the front creates a face-framing effect, while shorter layers at the back add volume and shape. This style is ideal for clients transitioning from short to long hair or those who want a polished yet relaxed vibe." With so many layers cut throughout the hair, it's also a relatively low-maintenance style that grows out well and doesn't require constant trims.
Start with a classic lob that reaches the shoulder blades, but ask for the style to be slightly longer in the front than it is in the back. "Explain that you want the style to look polished but still have movement and volume throughout," says Korab.
Natural curls
Sometimes, nothing beats an old classic — and what hairstyle is more classic than your own natural curls. Good news, celebrity hair stylist Michelle Cleveland predicts that simple, natural curls are going to be in next year.
"Whether you are embracing your own natural texture or utilizing the assistance of a thermal appliance, curls in all their beauty are here for 2025," Cleveland says. And yes, that's any style of curl. "From loose wavy thermal curls to natural afro curls and everything in between it's time to go curly," the hair stylist notes. "This year the runways for fashion week were filled with lots ad lots of curly looks and this trend is catching on."
If you have a natural wave or curl pattern in your hair, 2025 will be the year to embrace it and take care of it so that your tresses can do exactly what they want to — and still look great. "Sit with your stylist and ask if your natural hair texture would support a curly cut or style," Cleveland says.
The bob with bangs
Most stylists can agree that the classic, chic bob will be in next year. But according to celebrity hair stylist Travis Ogletree, 2025 will be all about a specific type of bob — namely, the bob with bangs.
"I'm noticing a trend toward a bouncy, full-bodied, one-length bob that rests just above the collarbone, often paired with a face-framing fringe," Ogletree notes, explaining that this is a good bob look for people with thinner hair. "This style is especially flattering for those with fine or low-density hair, as the one-length cut creates an illusion of thickness," he says.
Whether you go for a sleek, blunt, Anna Wintour-inspired bob or you opt for a softer, wavier bob like the one Lucia sported in "The White Lotus," you can rest assured that this look will be ultra trendy in the new year. Just be sure to have a good chat with your stylist about what will suit you and what's best for your hair type before diving in.