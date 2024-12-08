Times CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Showed Off Her Killer Legs
Despite Kaitlan Collins' face-offs with Donald Trump, the CNN White House correspondent and news anchor has never lost face figuratively speaking thanks to her glamorous transformation. Some on-air personalities are known for their questionable pasts — Collins included — but she has also become known for both her journalistic prowess and distinct fashion statements.
Her CNN colleague, Poppy Harlow, even declared Collins to be her style muse when speaking to Marie Claire, as Harlow said Collins "always looks great in her awesome turtlenecks, killer pantsuits, and hoops."
By pulling together daring, yet classy outfits, many have come to admire Collins for her professional and personal dedication to fashion. Yet, while the classiness comes through in her typical fashion lineup, pantsuits aren't the only weapon in her fashion arsenal. Collins does not hesitate to lean further into the daring part of her wardrobe to show off one of her most eye-catching assets: her legs. Here are a few times where Kaitlan Collins showed her legs and we couldn't look away.
Riding on Air Force One
During the early days of Kaitlan Collins' career, the journalist's legs made their debut back in April 2019. Collins was prepared to take her "last ride on Air Force One as a 26-year-old," according to an Instagram post commemorating the occasion. Collins can be seen in front of Air Force One with a huge smile, wearing a light blue shirt with a two-split navy blue skirt as she prepares to board the plane. Collins' skirt accentuates both of her legs, and marks one of the earliest examples of her daring looks in a professional setting. Some might find the double-slit a bit risqué for the office, but when compared to later outfits, this look was just as green as she was at the time.
Reporting from her sister's front yard
In August 2019, Kaitlan Collins made one of the leggiest statements of her career with some comfortable cutoffs and bare feet. In an Instagram post, Collins can be seen reporting live from her sister's front yard as she delivers the news in a bright orange blouse, pair of frayed denim shorts, and no shoes. The frayed shorts hit mid-thigh on Collins, putting both legs on full display as she delivered the news (though the cameraman likely didn't pan down that far during the broadcast). Her outfit is a known go-to during the warmer months for us Regular Joes, but only Collins could pull it off in a work setting.
Expressing her love for Alabama football
Kaitlan Collins might be best-known for her hard-hitting questions and impeccable fashion sense, but she's also known to be a big fan of Alabama football. In October 2024, Collins posted about her nerves for the season on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "The election I can handle. The season of Alabama football...not so much." In August 2023, Collins expressed her excitement for the new season on Instagram while wearing a black t-shirt and shorts set along with a pair of white sneakers as she joked she'd "been named as Alabama's next starting quarterback." In this comfy causal ensemble, Collins' legs were yet again on full display. If you can't really get in the game, you may as well look good while you're watching!
Visiting Stephen Colbert's show
Kaitlan Collins made an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in August 2024, and her legs were on full display incessantly again. She wore a black belted mini-dress with gold buttons down the center. While she was speaking about the 2024 presidential election, this style choice earned her endless praise over the dress and golden heels on her Instagram. In the comments of the post, one fan marveled, saying, "There she is!!!" with three fire emoji, while another said, "You were so beautiful on Late Show Kaitlan!!" We thought she looked great, too!
Smiling at the BAFTA NYC Tea Party
Kaitlan Collins attended the BAFTA NYC Tea Party wearing a green, sleeveless smock dress with a slit and blue mules in October 2024. The dress' slit accentuated her legs perfectly throughout the evening as it fell right over her left leg and hit a few inches above her left knee. In other photos taken of her from the evening, Collins ensured her legs were on full display as she posed to emphasize the dress' daring split. We can't recall seeing Collins in this bright shade before or since, but the green color accentuates her smile, lighting up the red carpet.