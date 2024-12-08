Times CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Showed Off Her Killer Legs

Despite Kaitlan Collins' face-offs with Donald Trump, the CNN White House correspondent and news anchor has never lost face figuratively speaking thanks to her glamorous transformation. Some on-air personalities are known for their questionable pasts — Collins included — but she has also become known for both her journalistic prowess and distinct fashion statements.

Advertisement

Her CNN colleague, Poppy Harlow, even declared Collins to be her style muse when speaking to Marie Claire, as Harlow said Collins "always looks great in her awesome turtlenecks, killer pantsuits, and hoops."

By pulling together daring, yet classy outfits, many have come to admire Collins for her professional and personal dedication to fashion. Yet, while the classiness comes through in her typical fashion lineup, pantsuits aren't the only weapon in her fashion arsenal. Collins does not hesitate to lean further into the daring part of her wardrobe to show off one of her most eye-catching assets: her legs. Here are a few times where Kaitlan Collins showed her legs and we couldn't look away.