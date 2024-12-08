The Unusual Way Tom Hanks First Met Cher
Tom Hanks has been a staple in Hollywood for so long, it's hard to remember a time when he wasn't an actor. Thankfully, he isn't too famous to forget where he came from, which involved briefly working for Cher as a bellhop at the Oakland Hilton Hotel in California. The "Forrest Gump" star shared his celebrity encounter on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2023 — in front of Cher herself.
"You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did," Hanks said (via People). "I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it. Thanks, kid.' And that was it." Father of four Hanks recalled this happening sometime in the mid-1970s. A few years later, Hanks would make his professional movie debut in the 1980 slasher, "He Knows You're Alone." Hanks has had a stunning career transformation since then. Per People, the rock-and-roll husband Hanks referred to during his story was Gregg Allman, whom Cher wed in 1975.
Moreover, Hanks geeked out over Cher during the interview after she said she isn't a fan of herself and doesn't watch her own films. "You're missing out," Hanks teased, calling "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" a masterpiece. "When [Cher] busts out 'Fernando,' the world stops, suns clash with the stars, it's perfection" (via YouTube).
Tom Hanks was once Cher's boss
Also during that interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Cher — whose real name wasn't always that — was asked about the upcoming biopic about her. The icon shared she was having a difficult time finding someone to play her, as well trying to figure out what all from her life should make the cut. Cher then turned to Tom Hanks and said he could assist her, explaining how he has a large production company and, "He's been my boss once already." Presumably, she was referring to "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," on which Hanks was an executive producer. Hilariously, Hanks seemed to have forgotten that, laughing and saying, "Oh, that's right, yeah" (via YouTube).
Cher has also sung Hanks' praises. On X, formerly Twitter, in 2021, she said, "tom hanks makes no show. he breaks your heart gently, quietly, unnoticed. We take his genius for granted. like TRACY he doesn't act ... he just IS." Although it's unclear which "Tracy" she was referring to, Cher's words convey her deep admiration for Hanks' talents.
Though they've never acted together, both Hanks and Cher have had long, successful careers in the entertainment industry. It would actually make sense for Hanks to work on Cher's biopic, since he's been part of other musicians' stories, including Elvis Presley's in "Elvis." He was also set to be a producer for the upcoming biopic of Carole King called "Beautiful," based on the Broadway musical of the same name. As of writing, that production is currently in limbo after the lead actress left the movie.