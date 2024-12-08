The Unusual Way Tom Hanks First Met Cher

Tom Hanks has been a staple in Hollywood for so long, it's hard to remember a time when he wasn't an actor. Thankfully, he isn't too famous to forget where he came from, which involved briefly working for Cher as a bellhop at the Oakland Hilton Hotel in California. The "Forrest Gump" star shared his celebrity encounter on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2023 — in front of Cher herself.

"​​You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did," Hanks said (via People). "I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it. Thanks, kid.' And that was it." Father of four Hanks recalled this happening sometime in the mid-1970s. A few years later, Hanks would make his professional movie debut in the 1980 slasher, "He Knows You're Alone." Hanks has had a stunning career transformation since then. Per People, the rock-and-roll husband Hanks referred to during his story was Gregg Allman, whom Cher wed in 1975.

Moreover, Hanks geeked out over Cher during the interview after she said she isn't a fan of herself and doesn't watch her own films. "You're missing out," Hanks teased, calling "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" a masterpiece. "When [Cher] busts out 'Fernando,' the world stops, suns clash with the stars, it's perfection" (via YouTube).

