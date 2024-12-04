Vanna White's Video With Gorgeous Son Nikko Is Causing Quite The Stir
Since she joined the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982, television personality Vanna White underwent a stunning transformation and became known to many people as the right-hand woman to hosts Pat Sajak and, as of 2024, Ryan Seacrest. Though White has spent decades making countless crucial revelations, and occasional mortifying mistakes, uncovering letters, words, and phrases as a presenter on "Wheel," some fans are wondering why she hasn't made more public displays of her handsome son in that time.
On December 3, 2024, White posted an Instagram video showing her and her son, Nikko Santo Pietro, cooking one of their favorite dishes: "Uncle Roy's Chicken." Though some commenters' attention was directed toward White's tasty-looking recipe, others were more focused on the snack that is her 30-year-old son. "Vanna, where have you been hiding Nikko?" one user asked. "He's GORGEOUS." Others noted his good looks could be attributed to his mother, whose youthful glow still shines through at the age of 67. "Vanna, your son is adorable and handsome!!!" another commenter said. "You look beautiful as always!!"
Vanna White loves her handsome son
Vanna White's son, Nikko Santo Pietro, was born on June 10, 1994. He is the first child of White and her former husband, George Santo Pietro. Compared to his famous mother, Santo Pietro has a lower public profile, though. Per his LinkedIn page, he works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles, and he's documented several aspects of his personal and professional life on his Instagram page, which had over 9,100 followers as of December 2024. Though some of White's followers were seemingly unaware of Santo Pietro's existence or unfamiliar with his looks prior to his appearance in his mom's Instagram video, White has publicly shared and acknowledged her bond with her son before, like in a June 10, 2024 Instagram post celebrating his 30th birthday. "I am so proud of the amazing young man you have become!" White wrote to her son. "I love you with all my heart!" She similarly celebrated him in another post commemorating his first sale as a realtor.
Though she might not have broadcast her handsome son as much as some fans think she should have, White has made it very clear she's been all about raising him and his sister, Giovanna, despite the challenges parenthood presented her with. "Your whole life changes after you have children," she told Family Circle in 2007 (via People). "You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You're constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn't change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined."