Vanna White's Video With Gorgeous Son Nikko Is Causing Quite The Stir

Vanna White's son, Nikko Santo Pietro, was born on June 10, 1994. He is the first child of White and her former husband, George Santo Pietro. Compared to his famous mother, Santo Pietro has a lower public profile, though. Per his LinkedIn page, he works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles, and he's documented several aspects of his personal and professional life on his Instagram page, which had over 9,100 followers as of December 2024. Though some of White's followers were seemingly unaware of Santo Pietro's existence or unfamiliar with his looks prior to his appearance in his mom's Instagram video, White has publicly shared and acknowledged her bond with her son before, like in a June 10, 2024 Instagram post celebrating his 30th birthday. "I am so proud of the amazing young man you have become!" White wrote to her son. "I love you with all my heart!" She similarly celebrated him in another post commemorating his first sale as a realtor.

Though she might not have broadcast her handsome son as much as some fans think she should have, White has made it very clear she's been all about raising him and his sister, Giovanna, despite the challenges parenthood presented her with. "Your whole life changes after you have children," she told Family Circle in 2007 (via People). "You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You're constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn't change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined."