Inside Elon Musk's Major Money Problems Amid Multibillion-Dollar Loss

Even the world's richest man, Elon Musk, faces money problems from time to time — although he's likely the only person who could shake off a multi-billion dollar loss and walk away being financially secure. The Tesla CEO — and close friend of President-Elect Donald Trump — was just handed a major defeat in a Delaware court when a judge decided to uphold a previous ruling that voided a 2018 CEO compensation deal Musk had struck with his company, valued at $56 billion. On December 2, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick reaffirmed her prior decision on that the approval process for the massive compensation plan was fundamentally problematic and that Musk had used his leverage and control to influence the board responsible for the terms of the negotiation.

The compensation plan was initially contested in a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholders. After appealing the initial ruling, Tesla called for a shareholder vote on the compensation plan in June 2024, hoping the vote would change the judge's opinion in the appeal. McCormick, however, upheld her initial ruling, stating in her opinion, "Were the court to condone the practice of allowing defeated parties to create new facts for the purpose of revising judgments, lawsuits would become interminable." (via Business Insider). She also wrote that Musk's attorneys' ratification argument was "creative" but said that their "theories go against multiple strains of settled law."

Losing out on this money did not sit well with Musk, who responded with the sort of fiery response people expect from Musk's lost history of messy social media feuds. Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that McCormick was "an activist posing as a judge" and accused her of "absolute corruption," suggesting the ruling was politically motivated.

