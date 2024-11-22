Elon Musk's Father Isn't Thrilled About His New Role In Trump's Administration

Since his 2024 election win, Donald Trump has seemingly been joined at the hip with his new BFF, Elon Musk. Although Trump accidentally confirmed that Musk was getting super annoying in mid-November, the close bond between them is obvious, and is likely rooted in deep similarities. As a source explained to Politico, the entrepreneurs-turned-politicians are two peas in a pod: "Elon is probably the only other man in the world who can truly relate to President Trump." However, not everyone ships this peculiar pair. Elon's father, Errol Musk, doesn't seem thrilled about his son's new role in the Trump administration.

In an interview with Al Arabiya News (via YouTube), Errol shared his two cents about how Elon's appointment to the Department of Government Efficiency could negatively impact his many other ventures. As Errol pointed out, Elon already has a very full plate: "He has a couple hundred thousand employees and a lot of very serious things going on in his life, so he has to be available for all that. He started all that, and he has to continue [it]." He went on to explain that people in positions of power, like Elon, have extremely limited time to invest in new tasks and initiatives.

Although he'll be paired with fellow Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy, it's certainly possible that Elon will find himself struggling to balance his DOGE duties with running his multiple businesses. However, given Elon's estranged relationship with his father, we have a feeling Errol would doubt his son's abilities to juggle this task regardless of whether or not he already has a full plate.

