Why Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Had A Courthouse Wedding Before Their Big Ceremony

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are among the most popular and seemingly happiest celebrity couples in show business. Legend and Teigen first met in 2006, they tied the knot in 2013, they share four kids, and they are enjoying success in both their personal and professional lives. Every aspect of Teigen and Legend's romance has felt like it was out of a fairytale — including a swoon-worthy wedding back in September 2013, when they wed in Lake Como, Italy.

Advertisement

However, before they enjoyed the grandeur of their destination wedding, the famous couple actually had to go for something considerably less showy — a quick courthouse wedding in New York City, with only one of Teigen's supermodel pals as a witness. As Teigen later explained to E! News, they realized that their wedding in Italy wouldn't legally count when they returned home if they didn't also officially wed in the U.S.

"We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City," she told the outlet in October 2013, about a month after the big event. "So Irina Shayk was our witness — the most beautiful woman on earth!"