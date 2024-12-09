Aubrey Plaza Joked She Never Wears One Specific Thing When Filming
Aubrey Plaza let another deadpan quip slip when she joked that she never wears underwear on set. During an Entertainment Weekly interview meant to promote her latest film, "My Old Ass," the "Parks and Recreation" actress looked uncomfortable in her chair and blamed her wardrobe.
"Maybe I should've worn underwear, but I never do," laughed Plaza. She continued by detailing her "anti-underwear" logic, leaving viewers guessing whether or not she was being serious. "Never have to pee when you're doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, 'Maybe I have to pee,' just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel ... If you don't wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don't ever wear underwear in life."
But the snarky humor is on brand for the star, who has a reputation for being both hard to read and darkly funny — just like many of her characters.
How Aubrey Plaza became comedy's alt-girl queen
It can be hard for fans to find the line between Aubrey Plaza's real-life personality and her beloved "Parks and Recreation" character, April Ludgate. That's probably, at least in part, because the April character was created specifically for Plaza after casting director Allison Jones met the then-up-and-coming star and felt she was "the weirdest, funniest girl I've ever met."
Since then, Plaza has gone on to star in a number of quirky and beloved TV shows and movies which have made use of her flat-affect humor and alternative beauty, along with some monotone voiceover work. But Plaza sees herself as distinct from the acerbic characters she has often played.
"The deadpan thing wasn't, like, my thing. I could do it, but it wasn't like, 'There goes the deadpan girl.' I like to think that I'm such a good actor that people just thought that was literally me," she explained to Vanity Fair.