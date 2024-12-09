Aubrey Plaza Joked She Never Wears One Specific Thing When Filming

Aubrey Plaza let another deadpan quip slip when she joked that she never wears underwear on set. During an Entertainment Weekly interview meant to promote her latest film, "My Old Ass," the "Parks and Recreation" actress looked uncomfortable in her chair and blamed her wardrobe.

"Maybe I should've worn underwear, but I never do," laughed Plaza. She continued by detailing her "anti-underwear" logic, leaving viewers guessing whether or not she was being serious. "Never have to pee when you're doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, 'Maybe I have to pee,' just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel ... If you don't wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don't ever wear underwear in life."

But the snarky humor is on brand for the star, who has a reputation for being both hard to read and darkly funny — just like many of her characters.