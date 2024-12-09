What Princess Diana's Brother Has Said About His Scandalous Age-Gap Romance With Dr. Cat Jarman

Most workplace romances involve cute coffee breaks or stolen glances across the office. Not so much for Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of Princess Diana, whose love story began with an archeological dig and a podcast. In 2021, Norwegian academic Dr. Cat Jarman arrived at Althorp House, the Spencer family's sprawling ancestral home in Northampton in the U.K., to examine the land. What she dug up was something entirely unexpected: a relationship with the aristocrat himself. The pair swiftly became friends, and soon enough were co-hosting "The Rabbit Hole Detectives" podcast alongside beloved broadcaster and author Reverend Richard Coles. By October 2024, Charles had gone public with the news of their romantic relationship on "Good Morning Britain," though his divorce from Canadian philanthropist Karen Spencer wasn't yet finalized.

Advertisement

In a November 2024 interview with Mail Online, Spencer opened up about his much-talked-about love story with Jarman, who is 18 years his junior. He claimed that love was the furthest thing from his mind as he navigated the onset of his third divorce, saying: "I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility." The pair's 18-year age gap turned heads, and even Charles seemed taken aback by their unexpected connection, admitting that he'd never been with a much younger person before. While he insists he's "too old for flowers and stuff," he was quick to add that "... with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am."