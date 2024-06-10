Red Flags In Charles Spencer And Karen Gordon's Relationship

The following article contains references to child abuse, sexual abuse, and eating disorders.

Charles Spencer has, perhaps unwittingly, lived much of his life in the limelight. Known for his close relationship with his older sister, Princess Diana, Charles Spencer infamously condemned the royal family while giving a eulogy at the late princess' funeral in 1997, thereby becoming a tabloid fixture. But it wasn't just his admonishments of the Windsors that led to him being clouded by bad publicity. The earl's complicated love life has also generated significant intrigue, with Spencer having gone through two failed marriages.

But when Spencer wed Canadian philanthropist Karen Gordon in 2011, it appeared his luck was changing. In a joint interview with The Times in 2020, Gordon said that she was acutely aware of preconceptions that arose out of her being the earl's third wife. But she wouldn't want it any other way. "I've been a first wife and a third and — trust me on this — you really want to be the third because men are so motivated at this point ... The most appealing thing about Charles for me was how willing he was to work on himself, and continue to do so," she said.

However, the two announced their shock divorce in June 2024, with Spencer ironically hiring the same lawyer who represented King Charles III when he divorced Diana. Considering some of the major warning signs in the couple's relationship, this announcement may not have been such a big surprise after all. Here are all the red flags in Charles Spencer and Karen Gordon's relationship.

