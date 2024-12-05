Meet Penatonix Star Scott Hoying's Husband Mark
Every year when the holiday season approaches, one of the world's most famous acapella groups, Pentatonix, takes over the airwaves once more to sing the sounds of the season. Pentatonix fans know that this group just wouldn't be the same without its tall baritone, Scott Hoying. And, for folks looking to learn more about Scott, it may be best to start by learning about the person whose closest to him — his husband, Mark Hoying.
Pentatonix has had quite the stunning transformation since getting their start on "The Sing-Off" in 2011. Scott told Entertainment Weekly, "We're like a family," and we can only imagine how close these members are after so much time working together. But, when they're not working, the members of Pentatonix have other people in their lives — including real-life partners. In Scott's case, he started dating Mark Manio — who has since changed his name to Hoying — since 2017. The couple has been together through life's high notes and low notes, and they've got plenty more to celebrate on the horizon. So, let's get to know Mark, the man who has been making Scott's heart sing for years.
Mark is a model and songwriter
Mark Hoying may not be a famous vocalist like his hubby Scott, but that doesn't mean that he couldn't relate to Scott's career in the spotlight when they met. Mark is a model. And, he also knows a thing or two about the world of music beyond being married to a famous musician. Mark is also a songwriter and has helped Scott pen some music. The couple wrote the song "Thank You" from Petatonix's album "We Need a Little Christmas" together.
While sharing their love of music to create something was surely a special experience for Mark and Scott, it wasn't the only creative endeavor they've embarked on as a team. In May 2024, the pair released their own children's book: "How Lucky Am I?" In an interview with People, Mark explained that the book includes a QR code to scan and that readers can listen to the song they wrote that goes with the story, noting, "It's almost like a musical audiobook written with all the words told in song form."
Mark and Scott got married in 2023
After six years together, Scott and Mark Hoying made things official, tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California in July 2023. Per People, the night came just over a year after he proposed to Mark in the Bahamas. Mark told People that Scott "got down on one knee and I could barely believe it. It was everything I could have imagined."
It seems that the nuptials that followed were just as magical. Their beach wedding surrounded by loved ones was the perfect representation of their union. Scott explained, "Mark and I both have a deep love for the beach and the ocean and some of our favorite, romantic, lifelong memories together are by the beach." He went on to say, "I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap," noting, "I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him."
Mark and Scott may be adding to their family soon
Scott and Mark Hoying have clearly already celebrated many special milestones in their relationship, and it seems that they know what's next on the agenda. "We are so excited to raise kids together," Scott told People. He and Mark are already dads to two pups: Mozart, who was a part of their wedding, and Miles, who they adopted in January 2024. Yet, it seems that the Hoying family isn't finished growing just yet. "We're just getting closer to finding a surrogate! It takes longer for the gays, but we are getting closer. Next year. Definitely next year," Scott told Pride in November 2024.
While a baby may be their next project, one collab they've already completed together helped get them ready to be parents: their children's book. "We wanted to create a book as a gift to our future children," Scott explained to People. He added, "We're in the process of starting a family, so we wanted to get a gift for them and instill the values that we hold really dear to us, such as love and gratitude and making life an adventure." In a separate interview with People, he explained that he and Mark "talk every day about starting a big ol' family."