Meet Penatonix Star Scott Hoying's Husband Mark

Every year when the holiday season approaches, one of the world's most famous acapella groups, Pentatonix, takes over the airwaves once more to sing the sounds of the season. Pentatonix fans know that this group just wouldn't be the same without its tall baritone, Scott Hoying. And, for folks looking to learn more about Scott, it may be best to start by learning about the person whose closest to him — his husband, Mark Hoying.

Pentatonix has had quite the stunning transformation since getting their start on "The Sing-Off" in 2011. Scott told Entertainment Weekly, "We're like a family," and we can only imagine how close these members are after so much time working together. But, when they're not working, the members of Pentatonix have other people in their lives — including real-life partners. In Scott's case, he started dating Mark Manio — who has since changed his name to Hoying — since 2017. The couple has been together through life's high notes and low notes, and they've got plenty more to celebrate on the horizon. So, let's get to know Mark, the man who has been making Scott's heart sing for years.