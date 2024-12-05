Tragic Details About The Pentatonix Members

Both on stage and in the recording booth, Pentatonix fans know the iconic a capella group for its unique vocal instrumentalizations, captivating shows, and infectious songs and covers we still can't get enough of. Between the group's breakout appearance on the television singing competition "The Sing Off" and its subsequent rise to fame, its passionate, upbeat vocalizations and original takes on notable songs like "White Winter Hymnal" have been enough to spread good vibes all around.

During the holiday season, many fans turn to Pentatonix especially as an immediate source of good cheer and happy tunes via albums like "That's Christmas to Me" and "Holidays Around the World." However, some might be shocked to know that, behind the group's instrument-free performances and joyous a capella stylings of classic and original holiday songs, there lies some tragic details and untold truths that followed each Pentatonix member throughout the group's run.