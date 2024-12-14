Are Miranda Kerr And Orlando Bloom Still Friends After Their Divorce?
Both actor Orlando Bloom and model Miranda Kerr have moved on since their marriage, which ended in 2013. But despite finding new love and welcoming children with their current partners, the pair have maintained a warm friendship.
During a 2017 interview with The EDIT, Kerr explained that she and Bloom — who shot to heartthrob fame in the early 2000s after appearing as Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" and Will Turner in "The Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises — have stayed close. "There's no hostility there," she said. "We'll always be friends."
Kerr has also emphasized that she's fond of Orlando Bloom's fiancée, pop star Katy Perry. Kerr is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, with whom she has three sons, and reports that the two couples have developed a respectful, loving relationship. She even notes that she and Bloom have vacationed together as a blended family. "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," Kerr said in 2020 on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via Newsweek). "And I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."
Miranda Kerr says she loves co-parenting with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
At the time of their separation, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr's son, Flynn, was two years old. Bloom has spoken candidly about the difficulty of being away from his son, and emphasized his commitment to staying present as a father. During a Father's Day interview with UNICEF, he explained, "I think it's taught me to be very present to the moments that we do have, which is sometimes challenging in this chaotic world. But it is the greatest joy" (via Hello!).
Kerr has been clear that she and Bloom have always stayed committed to prioritizing their son's well-being. "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own,'" she explained in an interview with Vogue (via Newsweek). Co-parenting well has included integrating their new partners, and Kerr seems to have hit it off with Katy Perry.
Since his split with Kerr, Bloom got engaged to Perry in 2019, and the couple has welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. Kerr and Perry appear to have a warm and supportive relationship. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle ... but this is about love, and Miranda is love," said Perry, as she presented Kerr with an award at the 20th anniversary G'Day USA Arts Gala, according to Newsweek.