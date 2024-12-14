Are Miranda Kerr And Orlando Bloom Still Friends After Their Divorce?

Both actor Orlando Bloom and model Miranda Kerr have moved on since their marriage, which ended in 2013. But despite finding new love and welcoming children with their current partners, the pair have maintained a warm friendship.

During a 2017 interview with The EDIT, Kerr explained that she and Bloom — who shot to heartthrob fame in the early 2000s after appearing as Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" and Will Turner in "The Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises — have stayed close. "There's no hostility there," she said. "We'll always be friends."

Kerr has also emphasized that she's fond of Orlando Bloom's fiancée, pop star Katy Perry. Kerr is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, with whom she has three sons, and reports that the two couples have developed a respectful, loving relationship. She even notes that she and Bloom have vacationed together as a blended family. "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," Kerr said in 2020 on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via Newsweek). "And I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

