Awkward Laura Ingraham Moments Seen By Millions

One of Laura Ingraham's most infamous gaffes occurred during a discussion with Raymond Arroyo. The moment went viral after Arroyo mentioned, "I was watching an episode of 'You' where measles came up," referring to the Netflix series (via Fox News). Ingraham responded, "Wait, wait, wait. When did I say measles?" The interaction spiraled into a back-and-forth exchange, with Ingraham seemingly misunderstanding Arroyo's reference to the show.

Advertisement

The confusion continued for nearly a full minute as Arroyo attempted to clarify that he was talking about the Netflix series "You" and not directly addressing Ingraham. The back-and-forth became increasingly ridiculous as Arroyo grew visibly exasperated while Ingraham doubled down on her misinterpretation. "What are you talking about," Ingraham asked. Viewers were quick to clip and share the moment, turning it into a viral sensation that spawned countless memes and parodies.

While many viewers assumed the confusion was genuine, Fox News later claimed the exchange was scripted, with Arroyo taking to X to post, "We were worried it wouldn't work via satellite. But glad it landed. Totally scripted!" This clarification did little to stop the internet from running with it, with social media users finding humor in the interaction regardless of its authenticity. The scene was a testament to how even planned segments can take on a life of their own in the age of viral media. Whether it was real or staged, it illustrates the fine line between live TV blunders and comedic gold.

Advertisement