Awkward Laura Ingraham Moments Seen By Millions
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has built a career delivering sharp commentary and hard-hitting interviews. She has also made some of the wildest claims about President Joe Biden and made headlines for her startling prediction about president-elect Donald Trump's run for office. However, even seasoned professionals aren't immune to embarrassing on-air moments, and Ingraham is no exception. From viral gaffes to awkward exchanges with guests, her missteps have often become fodder for widespread discussion and, in some cases, internet memes.
Over the years, Ingraham has found herself in the spotlight for moments that veered off-script — sometimes with viral results, other times leading to widespread criticism. These incidents, often amplified by social media, have ranged from misunderstandings during live discussions to uncomfortable corrections of misinformation. While some might shrug them off as part of live television, critics have not been as forgiving. In an era where every second of live broadcasting is scrutinized and dissected, even the smallest misstep can spiral into a major talking point on the internet. These mistakes demonstrate the double-edged sword of being a public figure in the digital age. Given her platform on Fox News, many of these memorable faux pas have been viewed and shared by millions.
The viral 'You' moment
One of Laura Ingraham's most infamous gaffes occurred during a discussion with Raymond Arroyo. The moment went viral after Arroyo mentioned, "I was watching an episode of 'You' where measles came up," referring to the Netflix series (via Fox News). Ingraham responded, "Wait, wait, wait. When did I say measles?" The interaction spiraled into a back-and-forth exchange, with Ingraham seemingly misunderstanding Arroyo's reference to the show.
The confusion continued for nearly a full minute as Arroyo attempted to clarify that he was talking about the Netflix series "You" and not directly addressing Ingraham. The back-and-forth became increasingly ridiculous as Arroyo grew visibly exasperated while Ingraham doubled down on her misinterpretation. "What are you talking about," Ingraham asked. Viewers were quick to clip and share the moment, turning it into a viral sensation that spawned countless memes and parodies.
While many viewers assumed the confusion was genuine, Fox News later claimed the exchange was scripted, with Arroyo taking to X to post, "We were worried it wouldn't work via satellite. But glad it landed. Totally scripted!" This clarification did little to stop the internet from running with it, with social media users finding humor in the interaction regardless of its authenticity. The scene was a testament to how even planned segments can take on a life of their own in the age of viral media. Whether it was real or staged, it illustrates the fine line between live TV blunders and comedic gold.
On-air correction
In another on-air blunder, Laura Ingraham attempted to mock President Joe Biden's comments about the James Webb Space Telescope. During a clip, President Biden mentioned the Webb telescope, prompting Ingraham and her team to incorrectly highlight the moment as an example of his alleged gaffes. However, the segment quickly backfired when a follow-up clip provided context and showed that Biden's statements were accurate. "And AI is helping the National Weather Service predict weather events, helping the Webb Telescope manage half a million miles of galaxies away — billions of light-years away," Biden said (via HuffPost). "Did he call it the 'Webb telescope'? Isn't it the Hubble? Is he thinking of Webb-Hubble? I don't understand," she laughed (via The Independent).
Realizing the mistake, Ingraham was forced to issue a correction live on air. With a chuckle, she admitted, "All right. There is a Webb Telescope. I stand corrected by Joe Biden." The segment highlighted the challenges of live television and the risks of jumping to conclusions without fully verifying information. While some viewers may have appreciated her willingness to laugh at herself, critics seized on the moment as an example of bias and rushed judgment. The incident remains a cautionary tale for broadcasters, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and context in reporting to avoid awkward situations.
Trolled by a guest she invited on
In a particularly tense exchange, Laura Ingraham invited author Steve Almond to discuss NFL safety issues following Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field. The discussion began with Almond addressing the broader concerns about player safety and the long-term health impacts of football-related injuries. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Almond brought up Fox News' alleged history of handling sexual harassment claims.
"It's like at Fox News when you have hosts who are allegedly sexually harassing people. Fox News throws money at that to make that PR problem go away," Almond remarked (per The Young Turks YouTube channel). The host quickly attempted to redirect the conversation, asking, "What do you want?" She then deflected by pointing out examples of violence in other sports, including soccer and hockey, to argue that such issues weren't unique to the NFL.
Despite her efforts to regain control of the conversation, Almond persisted, suggesting practical reforms to improve player safety, such as installing helmet monitors to track concussive events. His comments, however, were largely overshadowed by the earlier jab at Fox News, which became the focal point of post-interview discussions online. Almond doubled down on the jab at the network later in the interview by stating, "Your entire economic model is to scare your viewers, that is your whole gig," (via Newsweek). The awkward exchange highlighted the unpredictability of live interviews and the difficulty of steering conversations back on track once they've awkwardly veered off course.
Mocking pronunciations
On an episode of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham and her guest, conservative lawyer Joe diGenova, ridiculed the way New York House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pronounces her name by mocking her Spanish accent. During the segment, Ingraham questioned diGenova, asking if he noticed that Ocasio-Cortez pronounced her name with a distinct accent when introducing herself. "Does she take on that Obama, Obama put on accents," Ingraham said (via Mediaite). DiGenova responded by mimicking her name in an exaggerated tone, mispronouncing it in the process. He added, "She does the Latina thing where she says her name, you know, 'Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,'" playing up the accent in a mocking manner (via The Daily Mail).
The congresswoman did not hold back, taking to social media to call out Ingraham and diGenova for their remarks. In her tweets, Ocasio-Cortez criticized the mockery, pointing out the disrespect inherent in their comments. She expressed frustration over the ridiculing of cultural identity, highlighting the importance of properly pronouncing names as a sign of respect. "My last name is Ocasio-Cortez. Full stop. That's my name. No, you can't say "Cortez." I've never used that in my life. "Cortez" is referring to someone else. Even if they're trying to be rude + wrong, my dad's last name was Ocasio anyway," she tweeted. Her tweets underscored the broader issue of cultural sensitivity and respect for diverse backgrounds in public discourse to avoid any cringe-worthy moments.
On air mix-up that led to allegations of racism
In November 2024, Laura Ingraham found herself at the center of controversy after a mix-up during a segment on "The Ingraham Angle," while discussing legal officials involved in cases against president-elect Donald Trump. She included special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney prosecuting president-elect Trump in a Georgia election interference case. "History is going to remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did as modern-day Keystone Cops," Ingraham said (via HuffPost). "They hate everything he stands for," she added.
However, the graphic shown during the segment mistakenly included a photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James instead of Willis. James is leading a civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization, a case Trump has already lost but is appealing. Later in the program, Ingraham addressed the error but did not issue an apology. "Earlier, on 'The Angle' we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis," she said. "So that was our mistake, but they both hate Trump," she added.
The mix-up sparked criticism online, with viewers calling out the lack of accountability and sensitivity in Ingraham's remarks. The incident highlights the challenges of accuracy in live television and the broader implications of such awkward missteps.