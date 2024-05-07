Laura Ingraham's Boldest Claims About Joe Biden
Laura Ingraham's controversial reporting on "The Ingraham Angle" has earned the Fox News journalist the title of a polarizing figure in the media landscape. Since taking the helm of the Fox News primetime opinion-based talk show in 2017, she has staunchly supported Donald Trump, often going to great lengths to prove to the network's viewers that the former president either isn't guilty of something or to praise his perceived leadership skills. However, despite her on-air pro-Trump stance, Ingraham's personal beliefs might not reflect the same enthusiasm for the disgraced businessman, as she expressed uncertainty about voting for him in the 2024 election when speaking to Northern Virginia Magazine in 2022.
That does not mean Ingraham won't tell Fox News audiences how to feel about Joe Biden and his presidency, though. The contentious host has made a series of bold claims against President Biden, including suggesting that his support of Black Lives Matter is to blame for increasing gun violence in the United States and unwarrantedly calling him for corruption on the air. While many of Ingraham's outlandish claims about Biden have been presented as mere opinions on "The Ingraham Angle," they've also been heavily criticized for their factual accuracy or lack thereof. Despite facing online backlash more than once, Ingraham shows no signs of toning down her anti-Biden rhetoric anytime soon.
The Fox News host accused Biden of a conspiracy involving Kazakhstan
No matter what Joe Biden does, Laura Ingraham will find a way to spin it into a plot against the United States and the American people. In August 2023, as reported by the Daily Beast, the Fox News host came after President Biden for declaring a national monument in the Grand Canyon to protect sacred lands of Indigenous peoples and tribes, alleging it was a scheme to favor Kazakhstan.
During a segment of "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News, Ingraham accused the POTUS of corruption, stating that he "brazenly [crippled] America's uranium mining capacity by making 1 million acres permanently off-limits for any type of mining," referring to the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni — Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. She further asserted that the uranium deposits in the area are essential for powering U.S. nuclear reactors and the nation's weapons arsenal, and suggested that President Biden's intentions were dishonest.
"What country ... is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Joe's courageous decision? None other than Kazakhstan, home of one of [Joe's] preferred oligarchs and one of his son's sugar daddies," Ingraham boldly said, citing Hunter Biden's controversial ties to Kazakhstani businessmen who allegedly sought influence during President Biden's vice presidency. While Kazakhstan is indeed one of the world's biggest uranium suppliers, Ingraham's on-air allegations against President Biden tread (not so lightly) into the concerning realm of conspiracy theories.
She implied a connection between Biden's classified documents and his family's business
Laura Ingraham's penchant for criticizing Joe Biden was clear as day when the Fox News journalist stated that the POTUS was more concerned with catering to his family than the nation's welfare. At least on air, the media personality is an outspoken Trump supporter, making her chastisement of a president prioritizing family business particularly jarring to listen to.
As Ingraham addressed Biden's mishandling of classified documents while he served as vice president during a January 2023 episode of "The Ingraham Angle," she attempted to draw comparisons to Donald Trump, who landed in hot water over a similar incident. However, in Trump's case, the startling number of classified documents the former president held at Mar-A-Lago was in the hundreds, while Biden had about two dozen incriminating papers in his possession. Still, Ingraham persisted in insinuating that the media exaggerated the seriousness of Trump's situation while downplaying Biden's.
The host then proceeded to say, "If only we had a president who cared more about what was good for the country and less about how to protect his family's corrupt business interests," implying that the classified documents Biden kept were somehow linked to his family's alleged corruption. Social media users quickly caught onto the irony, pointing out Ingraham's bias towards the Trump clan. "No facts, just accusations and lies," said one X (formerly Twitter) user, while another asked: "Gulp. Where was she from 2017-2020?"
Laura Ingraham believes Joe Biden's liberal values make him anti-American
It seems that Laura Ingraham either lacks a full understanding of the issues plaguing the United States or has something against Joe Biden. Based on her April 2024 report on "The Ingraham Angle," it's more likely the latter, as the journalist appears to believe that working towards ending systemic racism, supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and reducing gun violence equates to hating America.
Some of the secondary titles displayed on screen during Ingraham's Fox News segment read, "The Biden base's anti-American values exposed" and "The left hates people who are proud of America," as the host raved on about how Democrats, particularly Biden, are out to destroy the U.S. and everything American. "No one who really loved America, our history, and our culture would make it his policy to push that," she said, referring to Biden's pro-LGBTQ+ regulations and tighter gun control measures. Ingraham also accused the Biden administration of ignoring "real complaints from Americans," such as inflation-affected food and gas prices.
Furthermore, Ingraham asserted that institutions like the CDC and NIH lost credibility due to their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insinuating blame on the Biden administration and the Democrats. Notably, she completely omitted mention of then-President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine said institutions during the lockdown, shamelessly broadcasting her evident bias for the world to see.
Biden should be on trial instead of Trump, said the journalist
In yet another segment of "The Ingraham Angle" from April 2024, Laura Ingraham launched into one of her now-trademark anti-Joe Biden tirades. While discussing Donald Trump's hush money case, the Fox News journalist suggested that it was President Biden who should face prosecution instead of Trump. Ingraham asserted that Biden and his administration had caused "incalculable destruction" to the United States with liberal policies and deceived the nation with promises of a better tomorrow. However, the latter is solely based on opinion, while Trump's falsification of business records in order to hide affair-related payouts constitutes a criminal offense.
On-air, Ingraham stated, "While Trump is facing multiple felony counts in this ridiculous hush money case, he's forced to sit in that courtroom for four, five hours a day, four, five days a week, Biden and his policies — that is what's really on trial here," leaving many confused. Continuing to defend Trump, the host suggested that the entire case was a hoax, with Democrats putting Trump on trial to distract Americans from real problems. From Ingraham's viewpoint, President Biden's liberal policies, such as those tackling climate change, are the nation's biggest issue. "The more voters live in Biden's America, the more likely it is that they're going to believe Biden should be held accountable here," Ingraham boldly concluded the episode, leaving much to be desired in terms of factual reporting.
She claims Biden's endorsement of BLM is to blame for gun violence in the U.S.
As Joe Biden attempted to tackle gun violence in the United States, Laura Ingraham claimed that he bears responsibility for the issue. In a February 2022 episode of "The Ingraham Angle," the Fox News host criticized Biden's gun control agenda, including bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, as well as mandatory background checks for all gun purchasers, voicing her disapproval.
After accusing the Biden administration of "abusing their power" and "trashing [the] country's history every chance they get," the journalist went on to allege that President Biden was actively trying to demonize GOP supporters but failed to provide any evidence to support her bold claim. Notably, a Statista report indicated that nearly half of Republicans in the U.S. owned a gun personally in 2022, a fact Ingraham likely took into consideration when discussing them in relation to Biden's coveted gun control policies.
Rather than focusing on, for example, the truth, the media personality suggested that Biden's support for the Black Lives Matter movement was evidence of his administration's aim to harm Republicans rather than seeking peace in the U.S. In a conversation with Texas Congressman Michael Cloud, Ingraham stated, "During the BLM riots that just destroyed block after block in major American cities, it scared people. And as a result, people are buying a lot more guns," utterly trivializing the issue at hand.