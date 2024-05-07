Laura Ingraham's Boldest Claims About Joe Biden

Laura Ingraham's controversial reporting on "The Ingraham Angle" has earned the Fox News journalist the title of a polarizing figure in the media landscape. Since taking the helm of the Fox News primetime opinion-based talk show in 2017, she has staunchly supported Donald Trump, often going to great lengths to prove to the network's viewers that the former president either isn't guilty of something or to praise his perceived leadership skills. However, despite her on-air pro-Trump stance, Ingraham's personal beliefs might not reflect the same enthusiasm for the disgraced businessman, as she expressed uncertainty about voting for him in the 2024 election when speaking to Northern Virginia Magazine in 2022.

That does not mean Ingraham won't tell Fox News audiences how to feel about Joe Biden and his presidency, though. The contentious host has made a series of bold claims against President Biden, including suggesting that his support of Black Lives Matter is to blame for increasing gun violence in the United States and unwarrantedly calling him for corruption on the air. While many of Ingraham's outlandish claims about Biden have been presented as mere opinions on "The Ingraham Angle," they've also been heavily criticized for their factual accuracy or lack thereof. Despite facing online backlash more than once, Ingraham shows no signs of toning down her anti-Biden rhetoric anytime soon.