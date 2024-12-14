The Childhood Moment For Prince William That Shaped His Goals As A Working Royal

The British royal family has consistently made international headlines, and garnered more media coverage, than perhaps any other monarchy in the world. Much of that was due to the rising popularity of family members, including William, Prince of Wales. The oldest son of King Charles III, William is his heir and is next in line for the throne. Much of William's overall popularity is also likely due to his late mother, Princess Diana.

William spoke about his mother in the two-part documentary "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," which aired on U.K. television in late October 2024. In the doc, William recalled the time Diana took him and his brother Prince Harry to the Passage, an organization working to prevent homelessness in England. Diana's sons were both under the age of 12, and the memory of the visit remained with William years after the fact.

"I remember having some good conversations just playing chess and chatting," he said (via People), "and that's when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do." William also said that his mother focused on showing him and Harry what the outside world was really like, apart from the privileged world they lived in. The future king does the same to keep his children from growing up out of touch.

