How Prince William Keeps His Kids From Growing Up Out Of Touch

Royals typically live lavish lifestyles, but William, Prince of Wales doesn't want his three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales — to grow up completely unaware how the real world works. In addition to the strict rules William and Catherine, Princess of Wales make their kids follow, he has opened a dialogue with their children about homelessness.

According to his documentary, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," the future king took his kids to school every day while their mother Kate Middleton was undergoing chemotherapy. During this special time, he reportedly began talking to George, Charlotte, and Louis about what it means to be homeless and how it can happen (via Hello!).

"The first few times I thought 'do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?' Sure enough, they did. They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on," William reportedly shared. The Prince of Wales doesn't want his kids growing up in their own private bubble, not knowing how the other half lives.