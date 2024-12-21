Al Pacino's Scariest Fan Interaction
Al Pacino is a prolific actor with a high net worth, whose countless iconic film roles have garnered many die-hard fans. However, something film buffs may not know about Pacino is written in his 2024 memoir, "Sonny Boy." In the memoir, Pacino discusses a terrifying moment when one woman took her fanaticism way too far and attempted to kidnap the beloved actor.
Shortly after starring in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 gangster epic, "The Godfather," Pacino was quickly thrust into a life of fame, which proved to be a difficult adjustment for the New York City-born actor. " [...] I felt like, all of a sudden, some veil was lifted and all eyes were on me," Pacino explained to the New York Times in 2022. "Of course, they were on others in the film. But 'The Godfather' gave me a new identity that was hard for me to cope with."
This new spotlight that Pacino found placed on him likely led to the scary fan interaction. In "Sonny Boy," which was published on October 8, 2024, the "Scarface" star wrote a harrowing account of a night out while embarking on a cross-country trip with Richard Hackman, the brother of fellow actor Gene Hackman (via E! News). Pacino detailed how, while partaking in his lavish lifestyle that night, he became extremely intoxicated and eventually found himself unable to get back to where he was staying the night, which led to the horrific encounter that clearly made a lasting impression on him.
Al Pacino narrowly escaped being kidnapped
In his memoir, "Sonny Boy," Al Pacino wrote about how, while he was too inebriated to figure out his own way home, a seemingly friendly woman approached him and offered him a ride. Pacino continued, (via People), writing that he decided to get into the stranger's car because he figured, what's the worst that could happen? The worst did happen because the woman's friendly demeanor soon turned sour when Pacino started to question the route she was driving, and she revealed the horrific truth to him. "But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognize that she was not taking me back to where I was staying," Pacino stated. "I said to her, 'What is going on here?' And she said straight out, 'I'm kidnapping you.'"
As the excerpt in Pacino's book continues, the "Heat" star explains how he was ultimately able to escape from the nefarious fan's clutches, noting his street smarts from growing up in New York City. "I am from the South Bronx. When I see some crazy person trying to do something to me, I know how to escape," Pacino wrote.
Pacino noted that he told the perpetrator that he was going to leave the car, but she refused. This prompted the prolific actor to try to hop out of the car while it was moving, a stunt that caused the woman to have a change of heart and drive him home, ending Pacino's night of terror.