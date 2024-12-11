Holiday Touchdown Cast Tells Us What Hallmark's Hunter King Is Really Like Behind The Scenes

Plenty of holiday movies feature dysfunctional families, but Hallmark's "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" instead gives audiences a glimpse into what life could be like when a whole family actually gets along perfectly. While this is typical of Hallmark holiday movies, what makes this film extra special is that the camaraderie also happened off-camera. Stars Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, and Megyn Price sat down with The List and exclusively shared what the atmosphere was like on set.

To begin, Begley Jr. immediately motioned to his two co-stars and said, "It was joyous for these two. I've known and loved these two for years." Bader explained how director John Putch created a cast who already knew each other and had worked together in the past. This helped skip the early-day jitters actors can get when they meet people for the first time right before having to film scenes that look like they've known each other for years.

"We had a very short shooting schedule, so we were able to just already have a relationship that we could rely on. It was really fun," he said. Furthermore, when asked how it was working with star Hunter King, Bader and Price — who played her onscreen parents — couldn't stop gushing over her.

