Hunter King & Tyler Hynes Tell Us The Taylor Swift BFF They Bonded With On Holiday Touchdown

Hallmark stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes clearly had the best time filming their new movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which was loosely inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story. During The List's interview with the two leads, they kept laughing and playing off each other like other Hallmark co-stars who are real-life besties. While King and Hynes haven't heard from Taylor or Travis about the film, they did get to meet someone in the couple's inner circle. Donna Kelce, aka Travis Kelce's mom who is adored by football fans, made a cameo in the movie.

"We love Donna Kelce so, so much. She's amazing and so much fun to work with and such a pro at what she does," King told The List. "She just had her own fan club on set." Hynes agreed and shared that Mama Kelce is in his phone's contact list — he even has a photo of her wearing Travis' Super Bowl rings to prove it. "[It]was one of the most adorable photos I've ever seen in my life," he said. "She had these photos from set that she had sent me, and then included in that set of photos was just a nice selfie." Hynes then held up his phone's camera roll and it's confirmed that, yes, Donna Kelce wearing a ton of Super Bowl rings is definitely one of the cutest things.