Hunter King & Tyler Hynes Tell Us The Taylor Swift BFF They Bonded With On Holiday Touchdown
Hallmark stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes clearly had the best time filming their new movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which was loosely inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story. During The List's interview with the two leads, they kept laughing and playing off each other like other Hallmark co-stars who are real-life besties. While King and Hynes haven't heard from Taylor or Travis about the film, they did get to meet someone in the couple's inner circle. Donna Kelce, aka Travis Kelce's mom who is adored by football fans, made a cameo in the movie.
"We love Donna Kelce so, so much. She's amazing and so much fun to work with and such a pro at what she does," King told The List. "She just had her own fan club on set." Hynes agreed and shared that Mama Kelce is in his phone's contact list — he even has a photo of her wearing Travis' Super Bowl rings to prove it. "[It]was one of the most adorable photos I've ever seen in my life," he said. "She had these photos from set that she had sent me, and then included in that set of photos was just a nice selfie." Hynes then held up his phone's camera roll and it's confirmed that, yes, Donna Kelce wearing a ton of Super Bowl rings is definitely one of the cutest things.
They let Taylor and Travis' love for each other fuel them during filming
While the movie is about the Kansas City Chiefs' director of fan engagement becoming smitten with a Chiefs superfan — not about a pop star falling for an NFL tight end — stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes still used the love and positive energy Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce radiate to inspire their performances. "Everyone is so excited for them," King shared. "You can feel that when you're in Kansas City and you kind of just take that in and use it to drive you in the film." Unlike most Hallmark movies, which film in Canada, "Holiday Touchdown" was instead filmed on location in Kansas City, Missouri, including scenes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home venue. King also noted that pretty much every store in Kansas City had some kind of reference to Taylor and Travis; it was clear how much the town loved them.
"It feels like prom queen/prom king energy, but you're rooting for them," Hynes shared when asked what inspiration he drew from Taylor and Travis to inform his on-screen romance with King. "It's the people that you want to have win prom king and prom queen; they won." King and Hynes' chemistry leaps off the screen, and audiences will be cheering them on just like they do for Taylor and Travis.