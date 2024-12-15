Inside HGTV Christina Haack's Bad Experience With Plastic Surgery

Christina Haack has made her fair share of headlines in recent years — whether it was for her split from Josh Hall or her custody battle with Ant Anstead. However, the HGTV star has also been plagued by plastic surgery rumors. Fans who have followed the HGTV star since she and then-husband Tarek El Moussa became breakout stars for their series "Flip or Flop" have commented on how different Haack looks today versus her appearance in 2014 when the show premiered. There have been online speculations that Haack has had Botox, fillers, breast implants, and more. While Haack has never confirmed or denied any full-body plastic surgery, she has opened up about having breast implants and getting fillers — both of which have led to bad experiences.

In a 2022 Instagram Story post, Haack detailed her experience with under-eye fillers, accompanied by a photo of her puffy face. In the post, she explained how, after receiving the treatment, it would not go down in time, leading to the use of hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency to dissolve the fillers. Haack insisted that the situation would not recur, adding, "Never again," to her post.

That same month, this time in an Instagram post, Haack questioned whether or not her breast implants may have contributed to some of the health situations she had recently experienced.