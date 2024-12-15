Inside HGTV Christina Haack's Bad Experience With Plastic Surgery
Christina Haack has made her fair share of headlines in recent years — whether it was for her split from Josh Hall or her custody battle with Ant Anstead. However, the HGTV star has also been plagued by plastic surgery rumors. Fans who have followed the HGTV star since she and then-husband Tarek El Moussa became breakout stars for their series "Flip or Flop" have commented on how different Haack looks today versus her appearance in 2014 when the show premiered. There have been online speculations that Haack has had Botox, fillers, breast implants, and more. While Haack has never confirmed or denied any full-body plastic surgery, she has opened up about having breast implants and getting fillers — both of which have led to bad experiences.
In a 2022 Instagram Story post, Haack detailed her experience with under-eye fillers, accompanied by a photo of her puffy face. In the post, she explained how, after receiving the treatment, it would not go down in time, leading to the use of hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency to dissolve the fillers. Haack insisted that the situation would not recur, adding, "Never again," to her post.
That same month, this time in an Instagram post, Haack questioned whether or not her breast implants may have contributed to some of the health situations she had recently experienced.
Christina Haack has suffered numerous health problems
Haack's health issues have been numerous and well-documented. In 2020, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease — an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland. The condition causes various symptoms, including thinning hair, exhaustion, joint pain and stiffness, and more. One year later, Haack revealed that she had undergone a full endoscopy and GI testing for small intestinal bacteria overgrowth, due to intense stomach pains she had dealt with since 2016. In 2022, the HGTV star revealed that she had mercury and lead poisoning, likely caused by the many old houses she had been in during her "Flip or Flop" days.
With all these health issues, it is no wonder Haack has started questioning the source or root of the problems. A month after her post, asking if her implants could be the cause, Haack confirmed that she scheduled some appointments to discuss getting the implants removed. Despite her many challenges, Haack maintains a healthy and positive approach to keeping her body in shape.