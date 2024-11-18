HGTV's Christina Haack Drops Biggest Clue Yet About Why She Called It Quits With Ex Josh Hall
Working with your ex sounds awful, but working with them on a TV show seems like a nightmare — and for Christina Haack, it was. She did not hold back her feelings towards her third ex-husband, Josh Hall, in a recent interview about her upcoming HGTV series, "The Flip Off." The new show was supposed to feature Haack and Hall competing against Haack's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. When the show was first announced, Haack was still married to Hall and only had to deal with one ex-husband, but even before their drama-filled messy divorce, Haack still found it difficult to film alongside Hall on a show designed for couples.
She told Entertainment Tonight, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." She added, "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?" Hall left the series prematurely because of their split, so it doesn't sound like they had to film a ton together, much to Haack's relief. Hall has since been replaced on "The Flip Off" with Haack's second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.
She didn't have any issues working with her first ex-husband
While Christina Haack has hinted at shady behavior from Josh Hall in the past, the HGTV star didn't beat around the bush this time. "I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she dished to Entertainment Tonight. Haack also explained how Hall felt that her connection with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, seemed flirtatious, which he allegedly wasn't a fan of. Haack denied there was anything amorous between them, instead comparing her dynamic with Tarek as a brother-sister relationship — which is an unusual description since they do share two kids together.
Haack also said she had kept Tarek in the loop on her impending split from Hall for over a year, so when they finally did separate, Tarek wasn't caught off-guard. As for Haack's relationship with Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, during filming, it doesn't seem nearly as awkward as one would expect. Back in September, Tarek, Heather, and Haack all shared a video on Instagram captioned, "The reality of working with your husband's ex-wife..." It playfully joked about the strangeness of the situation, but Haack made sure fans knew it was all in good fun. Of course, Hall was not in the video. Hopefully, this new show, which kicks off next year, will bring in big bucks for Haack since her latest divorce will reportedly cost her big time.