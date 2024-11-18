HGTV's Christina Haack Drops Biggest Clue Yet About Why She Called It Quits With Ex Josh Hall

Working with your ex sounds awful, but working with them on a TV show seems like a nightmare — and for Christina Haack, it was. She did not hold back her feelings towards her third ex-husband, Josh Hall, in a recent interview about her upcoming HGTV series, "The Flip Off." The new show was supposed to feature Haack and Hall competing against Haack's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. When the show was first announced, Haack was still married to Hall and only had to deal with one ex-husband, but even before their drama-filled messy divorce, Haack still found it difficult to film alongside Hall on a show designed for couples.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." She added, "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?" Hall left the series prematurely because of their split, so it doesn't sound like they had to film a ton together, much to Haack's relief. Hall has since been replaced on "The Flip Off" with Haack's second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.