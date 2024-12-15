Tragic Details About Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's marriage to Bobby Brown was another source of tragedy in her life. The couple wed in 1992 just a few years after meeting in 1989 at the Soul Train Music Awards. The couple welcomed their daughter Bobbi Kristina in 1993. However, their relationship was far from harmonious. Their union was characterized by public arguments, allegations of infidelity, and substance abuse until their divorce in 2007.

Brown's influence on Houston has long been debated, with many believing that their relationship exacerbated her struggles with addiction. However, Brown refuted those claims in a "20/20" interview, saying: "It's just unexplainable how one could, you know, [claim that I] got her addicted to drugs. I'm not the reason she's gone. It makes me feel terrible. But I know differently. I think if anyone ever knew us, if anybody ever spent time around us instead of time looking through the bubble, they would know how we felt about each other. They would know how happy we were together" (via People).

The couple's tumultuous marriage became fodder for tabloids, further complicating Houston's efforts to maintain her image and personal stability. They divorced in 2007, but the scars of their relationship lingered with Brown going on the record to state in 2008, "I think we got married for all the wrong reasons" (via Biography). The surrounding details about what happened inside Houston's relationship with Brown remain debated even years after her death.

