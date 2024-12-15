Where Do David Foster And Yolanda Hadid's Kids Stand Now Years After Their Split?

When former reality star Yolanda Hadid divorced music mogul David Foster in 2017, the two ceased all communication, but their children seemingly remained in touch. Yolanda and David wed in 2011, just a year before she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast. The two quickly became one, bringing together a blended family with three children from Yolanda's marriage to Mohammed Hadid — Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid — and five daughters from David's former relationships, including Sara and Erin Foster.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," in October 2024, Sara revealed she still keeps up with her former stepsister Gigi Hadid after a viewer asked, "When [was] the last time you talked with your stepsisters Gigi or Bella Hadid, and did you watch Gigi recently open the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?" Sara then specified, "Gigi and I stay in touch," noting that they spoke about a month beforehand.

The "Barely Famous" star didn't watch Gigi's modeling performance live, but saw pictures of the model online and thought she looked absolutely stunning. As Sara discussed Gigi's most recent fashion show appearance, Cohen inquired about the last time she had communicated with her former stepmother, Yolanda. Sara admitted that, although it had "been a minute" since they spoke, "I'd be happy to run into her [...] absolutely."

