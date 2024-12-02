Where Does Gigi Hadid Stand With Stepsister Sara Foster?

The Hadid-Foster family tree reads like a who's who of Hollywood, with a blend of top models, TV stars, entrepreneurs, and music industry titans. It's no wonder, then, that it sparks so much intrigue. Gigi and Bella Hadid became stepsisters to Sara and Erin Foster when Yolanda Hadid married Grammy-winning music producer David Foster in 2011. Though Yolanda and David called it quits in 2017, that doesn't mean the rest of them did too. During a November 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Sara was asked by a fan when she last spoke to Gigi and Bella.

"Gigi and I stay in touch [...] I don't know, I, like, messaged with her, I don't know, maybe like a month ago," she responded. The actor added that she had seen pictures of Gigi at the recent relaunch of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, enthusing, "She looked gorgeous!" When host Andy Cohen asked if she was still in touch with Yolanda, her response was short and sweet: "It's been a minute, but I'd be happy to run into her."

Her sister Erin also appeared on "WWHL" not long before Sara, and she was asked the same question. The "Nobody Wants This" creator revealed, "Gigi actually just DM'ed me last night saying she was starting to watch the show" referring to the Netflix rom-com starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Seemingly referencing how close the formerly blended family remains, Erin then joked, "The kids don't get divorced, just the parents do."

