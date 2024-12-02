Where Does Gigi Hadid Stand With Stepsister Sara Foster?
The Hadid-Foster family tree reads like a who's who of Hollywood, with a blend of top models, TV stars, entrepreneurs, and music industry titans. It's no wonder, then, that it sparks so much intrigue. Gigi and Bella Hadid became stepsisters to Sara and Erin Foster when Yolanda Hadid married Grammy-winning music producer David Foster in 2011. Though Yolanda and David called it quits in 2017, that doesn't mean the rest of them did too. During a November 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Sara was asked by a fan when she last spoke to Gigi and Bella.
"Gigi and I stay in touch [...] I don't know, I, like, messaged with her, I don't know, maybe like a month ago," she responded. The actor added that she had seen pictures of Gigi at the recent relaunch of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, enthusing, "She looked gorgeous!" When host Andy Cohen asked if she was still in touch with Yolanda, her response was short and sweet: "It's been a minute, but I'd be happy to run into her."
Her sister Erin also appeared on "WWHL" not long before Sara, and she was asked the same question. The "Nobody Wants This" creator revealed, "Gigi actually just DM'ed me last night saying she was starting to watch the show" referring to the Netflix rom-com starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Seemingly referencing how close the formerly blended family remains, Erin then joked, "The kids don't get divorced, just the parents do."
How the Foster sisters link the Hadids with the Jenners
When former model Yolanda Hadid became a regular fixture on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," fans got the inside scoop on what it was like to raise future global superstars Gigi and Bella Hadid, along with their little brother Anwar Hadid. Old footage of the series displays a picture of domestic bliss as they prepare dinner in the kitchen together, though it's clear their version of family life was slightly removed from the reality of most families. Yolanda was on "RHOBH" from 2012 to 2016, during which time she was married to David Foster, who made his name working with some of music's biggest stars including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston, to name just a few. But the Foster-Hadid dynamic isn't the only interesting famous familial connection.
In 1991, Foster married singer Linda Thompson, who was previously wedded to Caitlyn Jenner. Foster then became a stepfather to Thompson's sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, the half-brothers of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Foster helped raise the boys, attempting to peel them away from their spoiled lifestyles — a mission hilariously documented on "The Princes of Malibu." Of the brothers, the music producer once famously lamented: "They sleep 'til noon, they don't have jobs, they spend my money and they wreck all my stuff," (via YouTube). We can just about keep up with the Kardashians, but these extra branches on the family tree need a whole other reality show to properly dissect.