Inside Keke Palmer's Love Life After Her Darius Jackson Split
Many people remember Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson from the infamous moment when he shamed her for what she wore to an Usher concert in July 2023, just five months after they welcomed their first baby together.
Jackson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted response to Palmer dancing at the concert. Jackson wrote, "It's the outfit tho...you a mom." The backlash Jackson received was immediate, with many coming to Palmer's defense. Jackson went to X with another now-deleted Tweet. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
The case was anything but rested. The social media explosion was one piece of a puzzle that ultimately led to the demise of Palmer and Jackson's relationship in October 2023, including a custody battle and a temporary restraining order that was granted to Palmer. Now, Palmer is back on the market and knows exactly what she wants in her next partner. In a November 2024 interview with People, Palmer revealed: "I'm looking for the guy that's in the sitcom. I'm looking for the guy that makes the dad jokes, the son jokes. I'm looking for the guy that is just like, 'Hi.' I'm looking for that guy."
Keke Palmer made her son's first Halloween one to remember
Keke Palmer has transformed her life in many ways since becoming a mother, and always made sure her son was her first priority. In an interview with E! News, Palmer shared how seriously she takes her role as a parent. "I need to be the best for him, and to be the best for him, I gotta be the best me. I'm not gonna be able to be the best me for him if I'm not focusing on the things that make me the best I can be," she explained. Part of doing so is her making sure her son always feels like royalty, and she did just that for his first Halloween.
Palmer posted a photo to Instagram on October 31, 2024 of her holding baby Leo in their "Game of Thrones" costumes. She was dressed as Queen Cersei Lannister and him as King Joffrey Lannister, the character's son. She expertly captioned the post, "I, Cersei Lannister, introduce YOU to the heir of the throne! And he will absolutely OFF w/ your head, BEND THE KNEE!!!"
The actress went full-out for the holiday this year, posing on a replica of the Iron Throne with extensive medieval garb; down to Palmer wearing a platinum blonde wig and her son wearing his very own crown, so he knows exactly the King he is.