Inside Keke Palmer's Love Life After Her Darius Jackson Split

Many people remember Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson from the infamous moment when he shamed her for what she wore to an Usher concert in July 2023, just five months after they welcomed their first baby together.

Jackson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted response to Palmer dancing at the concert. Jackson wrote, "It's the outfit tho...you a mom." The backlash Jackson received was immediate, with many coming to Palmer's defense. Jackson went to X with another now-deleted Tweet. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

The case was anything but rested. The social media explosion was one piece of a puzzle that ultimately led to the demise of Palmer and Jackson's relationship in October 2023, including a custody battle and a temporary restraining order that was granted to Palmer. Now, Palmer is back on the market and knows exactly what she wants in her next partner. In a November 2024 interview with People, Palmer revealed: "I'm looking for the guy that's in the sitcom. I'm looking for the guy that makes the dad jokes, the son jokes. I'm looking for the guy that is just like, 'Hi.' I'm looking for that guy."

