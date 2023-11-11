The Highs And Lows Of Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson's Relationship

The article includes mentions of domestic abuse.

A multi-hyphenate talent who acts, sings, produces, and has her own digital TV network (KeyTV), Keke Palmer has been racking up credits since she was a child. She was the 13-year-old who stole your heart in the film "Akeelah and the Bee," the precocious Nickelodeon star with her own series "True Jackson, VP," a stripper in "Hustlers," and the title role in the movie "Alice," among so many other credits.

It was her one-episode gig as Kira on the HBO series "Insecure," though, that brought Palmer into the role of girlfriend. While at a party in May 2021, the actor saw "Insecure" star Sarunas J. Jackson arrive with a man who intrigued her. Turns out it was Sarunas' little brother, Darius. "I was not looking for love," Palmer told Terrell Grice. "But when I talked to him ... he's just a sweet guy." Palmer and Darius Jackson struck up a romance. Sadly, it didn't last.

Two years later, in early November 2023, Palmer filed for and was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Darius. Amidst the information contained in the court documents was the fact that the two had split a month earlier in October and that the couple's relationship had been filled with both physical and emotional abuse. It was another low in their time together, one of many ups and downs. Pick a month between 2021 and 2023, and it was anyone's wild guess whether they would be gushing about each other, or deleting pictures from their social media.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.