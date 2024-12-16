The Sad Story Behind Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo And What He's Said About It

Presley Gerber, the son of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, garnered a fair amount of social media backlash back in early 2020 when he got the word "misunderstood" tattooed across his cheek. Gerber, a model in his own right, was quick to respond to some of the negative comments, seemingly implying that those who were upset at him for inking his face were part of the reason he did it in the first place.

"You don't know how I feel. You're not in my head. ... I don't feel very understood, I guess," Gerber said in an Instagram Live video addressing the backlash (via People). "If anyone has s— to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up ... I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face." Gerber continued, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life" (via Page Six).

Gerber evidently came to terms with what prompted him to get the tattoo, as he eventually had it removed. However, it seems to have been the product of something that was very much weighing on him at that particular moment in time. Notably, Gerber has been open about the mental health struggles he's faced over the years.

