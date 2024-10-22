Tragic Details About Cindy Crawford's Son, Presley Gerber

When Presley Gerber first stepped into the modeling scene, he had minimal tattoos and a fresh clean face that closely resembled his supermodel mother. By 2020, the young model had colorful ink all across his arms, torso, and neck. Though large tattoos are usually frowned upon in the modeling world, there was one shocking tattoo that had social media in an uproar and his parents not happy.

In 2020, the then 19-year-old debuted a face tattoo that read "misunderstood" on his right cheek. Many fans on his Instagram weren't too over-the-moon about it and expressed their concerns about him ruining his life and career opportunities. Gerber eventually addressed the backlash on Instagram Live. "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing," he said. "So, can you just move past that?" He later gave a blunt explanation for the tattoo saying, "It says 'misunderstood' because that's how I felt my entire life." [timestamp 2:19]

Gerber answered tons of questions from fans and shot back at a lot of the negative comments. He denied using drugs and even claimed mom Cindy Crawford was supportive of the tattoo."My mom, she likes it. She thinks it's...she's supportive. I don't know...it's my s**t, it's my face!" he said. [timestamp 6:37]

Despite urging anyone who didn't like the tattoo to come say it to his face, Gerber had the tattoo removed the following year, per People.