Drew Barrymore's Most Scandalous Career Move

After launching in 2020, Drew Barrymore's talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show", rose to fame because of her intimate and personable interview style, but one move she made nearly caused that to crumble.

The Writers Guild of America famously went on strike during the summer of 2023 to negotiate wages, the use of AI in writer's rooms, and halting work for any shows whose writers were members of the WGA. Despite this, "The Drew Barrymore Show," proceeded with filming without its writers.

The backlash Barrymore received was instantaneous, as the WGA posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in September 2023 and wrote, "The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules." Barrymore responded to the attacks with a now-deleted video posted to Instagram after initially defending her decision. In the emotional clip, Barrymore stated, "I believe that there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions." She then went on to further explain her decision to continue filming, and that her intentions were always positive.

