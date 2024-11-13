Martha Stewart Shuts Down Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Ways In Awkward Interview Moment

Two months after actress Drew Barrymore shared she was going to work on not being so affectionate with guests on her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," she fell back into her old habits. Martha Stewart recently stopped by to hype up her 100th cookbook, but her food wasn't the only thing heating up.

At one point during the interview, Barrymore cozied up to Stewart on the couch and asked her a strange question about Stewart's romantic life: "What makes you soft and gooey?" (via YouTube). Confused by what Barrymore was asking at first, Stewart then said being treated well — to which Barrymore immediately said, "Like a lady," while rubbing Stewart's shoulder. Stewart gave an annoyed look then playfully pushed Barrymore away, telling her, "You're the wrong gender." Awkward with a capital A. Barrymore took the brush off in stride, though, falling back on the couch and jokingly whining how she knows. Stewart clearly felt uncomfortable, but handled it in a lighthearted way.

Barrymore's personal space issue isn't the first time the show's landed in hot water, but she's vowed to do better in the future with respecting her guests' boundaries. Clearly, there's a learning curve.

