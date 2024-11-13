Martha Stewart Shuts Down Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Ways In Awkward Interview Moment
Two months after actress Drew Barrymore shared she was going to work on not being so affectionate with guests on her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," she fell back into her old habits. Martha Stewart recently stopped by to hype up her 100th cookbook, but her food wasn't the only thing heating up.
At one point during the interview, Barrymore cozied up to Stewart on the couch and asked her a strange question about Stewart's romantic life: "What makes you soft and gooey?" (via YouTube). Confused by what Barrymore was asking at first, Stewart then said being treated well — to which Barrymore immediately said, "Like a lady," while rubbing Stewart's shoulder. Stewart gave an annoyed look then playfully pushed Barrymore away, telling her, "You're the wrong gender." Awkward with a capital A. Barrymore took the brush off in stride, though, falling back on the couch and jokingly whining how she knows. Stewart clearly felt uncomfortable, but handled it in a lighthearted way.
Barrymore's personal space issue isn't the first time the show's landed in hot water, but she's vowed to do better in the future with respecting her guests' boundaries. Clearly, there's a learning curve.
Some guests have different reactions to Drew Barrymore's clinginess
Not every celebrity guest star on Drew Barrymore's show is against being up close and personal with the host. Just last month, Cooper Koch, who's had a stunning transformation after playing real-life murderer Erik Menendez on the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," stopped by for an interview and immediately buddied up with Barrymore.
After sharing a long hug and holding hands, the duo sat next to each other on the couch so Koch could pet Barrymore's dog, Douglas. "I just want to cuddle," Koch said, referring to the pooch. Barrymore told him he could cuddle with Douglas as much as he desired. Not missing a beat, Koch instantly turned away from the dog and snuggled up with Barrymore instead, saying they could embrace as well. "I wanna be as close as possible," he gushed. Making a surprised-yet-elated face, Barrymore joked, "Where have you been all my life?"