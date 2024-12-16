The Staggering Height Transformation Of Naomi Watts' Son
Naomi Watts and her son Sasha Schreiber recently enjoyed some mother-son bonding time when they posed for photographs at the premiere of Naomi's new movie, "The Friend." And although Naomi may be the star of the film, Sasha stole the show when everyone noticed his shocking height transformation.
Even wearing black high heels, Naomi's head only seemed to pass her son's shoulder. The height disparity makes sense since Naomi is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches according to Celebrity Heights. But apart from potentially great nutrition, Sasha's father, Liev Schreiber, may be the real source of his significant stature. Schreiber is already a tall guy at 6 feet, 2 inches. No exact height for Sasha has been recorded by the looks of it, but it seems he could easily measure somewhere around his father's.
Although Sasha got his size from his dad, he might've gotten his fashion sense from his mom, at least when the pair hit the red carpet. Sasha sported an all-black outfit that went well with his mother's matching-colored dress, making sure that he wore his newfound elevation in style.
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have been co-parenting their kids since 2016
Sasha Schreiber may be Naomi Watts' only son, but he's not her only child. The star of the horror remake "Goodnight Mommy" and Liev also share daughter, Kai Schreiber. However, the celebrity pair have been keeping their family intact without being in a relationship. Naomi and Liev officially split on September 26, 2016, and although breaking up with each other wasn't easy, they didn't want to let their differences affect their children's growth (and not just growth of the vertical kind, obviously). It was important for Sasha and Kai to see their parents still maintain a good relationship. "You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them," Naomi told Closer Weekly.
Additionally, there might be a chance that both Sasha and Kai may walk down the red carpet of their own movie premieres one day. Years ago, Naomi remarked that her kids may be interested in following in their parents' footsteps as actors, which is a side effect of being raised by movie stars. "It seems they've got the bug," Naomi said in an interview with Net-A-Porter. But she admitted she didn't quite yet know how to feel about them getting into the acting business.