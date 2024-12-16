The Staggering Height Transformation Of Naomi Watts' Son

Naomi Watts and her son Sasha Schreiber recently enjoyed some mother-son bonding time when they posed for photographs at the premiere of Naomi's new movie, "The Friend." And although Naomi may be the star of the film, Sasha stole the show when everyone noticed his shocking height transformation.

Even wearing black high heels, Naomi's head only seemed to pass her son's shoulder. The height disparity makes sense since Naomi is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches according to Celebrity Heights. But apart from potentially great nutrition, Sasha's father, Liev Schreiber, may be the real source of his significant stature. Schreiber is already a tall guy at 6 feet, 2 inches. No exact height for Sasha has been recorded by the looks of it, but it seems he could easily measure somewhere around his father's.

Although Sasha got his size from his dad, he might've gotten his fashion sense from his mom, at least when the pair hit the red carpet. Sasha sported an all-black outfit that went well with his mother's matching-colored dress, making sure that he wore his newfound elevation in style.

