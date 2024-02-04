Meet Liev Schreiber's Three Children

Actor Liev Schreiber has had a dynamic, decades-spanning acting career, but his most important role? Being a dad. As he said on "Sway's Universe" in 2017, "It's the best game in the world. There really is nothing better." The "A Small Light" actor shares two children, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber and Kai Schreiber, with ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts. His eldest was born on July 25, 2007, and Kai on December 13, 2008. On August 27, 2023, Liev became a father for a third time with his wife, Taylor Neisen. The couple named their daughter Hazel Bee Schreiber.

In the wake of their split, Liev and Watts have put their all into co-parenting. "I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts told Net-a-Porter. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other, and we're absolutely committed to that." While the former couple could not make it work romantically, it is clear they have nothing but respect for one another. As Liev said on "Today," "We'll always be partners, and that's what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable. ... We also genuinely care about each other."

While the older two Schreiber children are no strangers to red carpet events and fans have been given a glimpse into their lives, they may become even more visible in the future because they've not said no to their own acting careers. Meet Liev Schreiber's three children.