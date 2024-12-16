Why Prince William Never Wears Shorts (But His Kids Are Expected To)

England's royal family abides by a long list of guidelines regarding how they dress — including one that explains why Prince William almost never wears shorts, but his young children do. When Prince William's wife Kate Middleton donned shorts in the summer of 2019, it marked the first time she was spotted wearing a pair since marrying into the royal family nearly a decade prior (per People). And while there's technically no rule preventing royals from wearing shorts, they're generally considered too casual for adult members of the family.

That said, as etiquette expert William Hanson once told Harper's Bazaar, it's actually the opposite for the children. In England, shorts are considered a status symbol for boys under the age of eight. "It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," Hanson said. "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class — quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban."

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, royal men like Prince William do wear shorts on occasion, though generally reserve them for things like beach vacations, sporting events, or something in between. Take, for instance, in March 2022, when William and his wife were spotted wearing shorts for a boat race at Montagu Beach in the Bahamas (per People).

