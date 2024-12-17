The One Thing Prince Harry And Ivanka Trump Have In Common

In October 2024, a video of Prince Harry enjoying his outdoorsy hobby was posted on Instagram by surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer. During a lesson at 'Surf Ranch' in Leemore, California, Prince Harry rode an artificial wave that, according to the Daily Mail, is an impressive six foot barreling wave lasting up to 2300 feet. And the prince looked picture perfect while on the water. "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry but at surf ranch, it's my Brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco ," Van Bastolaer captioned the video. According to People, the lessons were a gift from his wife, Meghan Markle!

In the video, Van Bastolaer rides Prince Harry out to the perfect surf spot on a jet ski and tells him when to make his move. Van Bastolaer instructs the Duke of Sussex when to stand up on his surfboard and how to perfect his surfing posture. He gives the prince lots of encouragement while Harry looks back and gives a subtle thumbs up.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used surfing as a way to connect with people that they meet in their travels. In 2019, the couple sat down with the organization Waves for Change while visiting South Africa. The non-profit organization uses surfing to support youth with mental health and mentorship. The couple met with a similar group, called OneWave, in 2018 while visiting Sydney, Australia.

