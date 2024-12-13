Knox Jolie-Pitt's Latest Appearance Is The Spitting Image Of Shiloh

Angelina Jolie has transformed herself many times over the years: From celeb daughter to mom of six; from half of a Hollywood power couple to proudly single; from A-list actor to Broadway producer, with tons of devoted humanitarian work in between. Her ability to grow, change, and adapt so easily has clearly rubbed off on the Oscar winner's six children as well, all of whom are developing their own sense of self. Four of the Jolie-Pitt kids — Pax, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh — are already young adults, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne aren't far behind them.

They've managed to weather the ongoing drama surrounding Jolie's relationship with dad Brad Pitt, though sadly their own bond with their father has been badly damaged in the process. As a source admitted to Us Weekly, in June 2024, "They've struggled to forgive and connect with Brad since the divorce," adding that the oldest three siblings barely speak to Brad at all. While the six kids are each unique in their own way, they have lots in common.

Like Jolie, they're all deeply interested in humanitarian work. Though several dabbled in acting with minor movie roles here and there, Pax and Maddox have predominantly taken an interest in movie production, and Vivienne helped her mother produce the musical "The Outsiders." Recently, it became clear that two of the sibs take after not only their mom and dad, but each other as well. Recent photos of Knox had us doing a double-take.

