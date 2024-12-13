Knox Jolie-Pitt's Latest Appearance Is The Spitting Image Of Shiloh
Angelina Jolie has transformed herself many times over the years: From celeb daughter to mom of six; from half of a Hollywood power couple to proudly single; from A-list actor to Broadway producer, with tons of devoted humanitarian work in between. Her ability to grow, change, and adapt so easily has clearly rubbed off on the Oscar winner's six children as well, all of whom are developing their own sense of self. Four of the Jolie-Pitt kids — Pax, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh — are already young adults, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne aren't far behind them.
They've managed to weather the ongoing drama surrounding Jolie's relationship with dad Brad Pitt, though sadly their own bond with their father has been badly damaged in the process. As a source admitted to Us Weekly, in June 2024, "They've struggled to forgive and connect with Brad since the divorce," adding that the oldest three siblings barely speak to Brad at all. While the six kids are each unique in their own way, they have lots in common.
Like Jolie, they're all deeply interested in humanitarian work. Though several dabbled in acting with minor movie roles here and there, Pax and Maddox have predominantly taken an interest in movie production, and Vivienne helped her mother produce the musical "The Outsiders." Recently, it became clear that two of the sibs take after not only their mom and dad, but each other as well. Recent photos of Knox had us doing a double-take.
Knox rocks buzzed locks
In December 2024, Knox Jolie-Pitt and an unidentified second person were spotted leaving Lazy Acres Natural Market, in the upscale Hollywood neighborhood of Los Feliz. The teen was carrying two shopping bags, which was fascinating in itself — was he stocking up on the vegan koji salami, the triple crème brie, or the sencha green tea mints? What really stood out, though, was Knox's hair. He's experimented with different lengths before, but the Hollywood kid's latest look — a buzzcut — was new for him. The 'do debuted in November when Knox escorted his mom to the Governors Awards (aka the honorary Oscars), which caused a buzz of a different sort on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He is so handsome," gushed a fan at the time. Other commenters engaged in a lively debate over which of his famous parents Knox resembles more. But with his close crop, we think he looks even more like older sister Shiloh.
The siblings look identical with buzz cuts
Like her siblings, Shiloh Jolie follows her own path when it comes to personal interests, style choices, and even her name. On her 18th birthday, Shiloh distanced herself from dad Brad Pitt by filing to legally remove "Pitt" from her surname. It wasn't the only time she altered her moniker either. Followers will recall that Shiloh went through a phase in which she insisted on being called "John." The teenager has gravitated towards shorter hairstyles for years, unlike sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who is often spotted wearing long, braided weaves. Then, in the spring of 2023, Shiloh went all out with a total buzzcut almost identical to the style her younger brother would adopt just a year later. Not everyone can carry off the all-but-bald look, but these gorgeous siblings do it to perfection. The buzz helps emphasize the features they share with their parents: Their mother's pronounced cheekbones and their dad's square jawline and broad smile.
Shiloh and Knox also like to get moving
Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, who are notably separated in age by a mere two years, are unmistakably brother and sister. In fact, Knox looks more like his older sibling than he does his actual twin, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. The resemblance was especially clear in photos such as the above one from 2018, when the whole family traveled to Paris for a movie premiere. At the time, Shiloh was still favoring menswear and short, boyish hairstyles, making it easier to spot the similarities between the two siblings.
In more recent years she's opted for dresses when accompanying mom Angelina Jolie to red-carpet events, but Shiloh definitely gravitates towards casual wear when out of the spotlight. In November 2024, Hola! published candid shots of Shiloh in sweatpants and a loose hoodie. Her hair had grown out from the previous summer, but it still barely brushed the nape of her neck. The two also have a shared passion for strenuous exercise. Shiloh is studying hip-hop dance at the Millennium Dance Complex, while Knox has taken up Muay Thai, a martial art similar to boxing. No wonder they're into shorter 'dos these days!