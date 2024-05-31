Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Decision On 18th Birthday Speaks Volumes About Her Relationship With Dad Brad

It's possible that some of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids are shortening their last names for reasons other than a desire to not be associated with their father. It does seem suspicious, though, especially considering rumors that the Jolie-Pitt kids have been at odds over Brad throughout Brangelina's divorce, which began in 2016. Brad and Angelina have six children together, so four of them no longer going by "Pitt" is telling. Even the kids who aren't said to have changed their name don't seem particularly happy with their dad.

Advertisement

In 2020, Pax Jolie-Pitt opened up about his difficult relationship with his dad in an Instagram story posted on Father's Day. "You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he reportedly wrote, adding, "You will never understand the damage you've done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. ... You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday," he wrote (via inTouch).

It seems clear that there are some difficult family dynamics at play within the Jolie-Pitt clan. Yet, a source told Life & Style that despite the name change, Shiloh "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings," adding, "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Advertisement