Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Decision On 18th Birthday Speaks Volumes About Her Relationship With Dad Brad
Now that she's an adult, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made a life-changing decision, and it doesn't bode well for how she feels about her dad, Brad Pitt. Shiloh was reportedly desperate for a truce between her parents before her 18th birthday on May 27, 2024. However, she may have shown where her allegiances lies when it comes to Brad and Angelina Jolie. According to TMZ, Shiloh has reportedly filed to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name.
Shilo reportedly filed the paperwork on her 18th birthday, which implies that she couldn't make the change until becoming a legal adult. The request could take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to be approved, but that doesn't mean Shiloh can't start using her last new name in her day-to-day life. Just a few days earlier on May 26, 2024, People reported that Shiloh's younger sister, Vivienne, also dropped "Pitt" from her last name. She was only listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for "The Outsiders" Broadway musical adaptation, which Angelina produced and Vivienne served as her assistant. Shiloh and Vivienne's older brother and sister, Maddox and Zahara, have reportedly ditched Pitt's name as well and refer to themselves as Maddox Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie, respectively.
Brad Pitt seems to have strained relationships with his kids
It's possible that some of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids are shortening their last names for reasons other than a desire to not be associated with their father. It does seem suspicious, though, especially considering rumors that the Jolie-Pitt kids have been at odds over Brad throughout Brangelina's divorce, which began in 2016. Brad and Angelina have six children together, so four of them no longer going by "Pitt" is telling. Even the kids who aren't said to have changed their name don't seem particularly happy with their dad.
In 2020, Pax Jolie-Pitt opened up about his difficult relationship with his dad in an Instagram story posted on Father's Day. "You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he reportedly wrote, adding, "You will never understand the damage you've done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. ... You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday," he wrote (via inTouch).
It seems clear that there are some difficult family dynamics at play within the Jolie-Pitt clan. Yet, a source told Life & Style that despite the name change, Shiloh "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings," adding, "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."