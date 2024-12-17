Jennifer Lopez's Shadiest Comments About Cameron Diaz

Back in the late '90s, award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Lopez caused a bit of a stir when she appeared to throw shade at a number of other performers during an interview with Movieline. One such performer was fellow actress Cameron Diaz, about whom Lopez made some backhanded comments. This may or may not have made things a tad awkward when the two later worked together on the 2012 romcom "What to Expect When You're Expecting" (which, for the record, got bad ratings but is still worth watching).

In the 1998 Movieline interview, Lopez called Diaz "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with" (via Dlisted). Lopez added, "She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'" Fast-forward to 2011, when rumors began to surface that the two didn't particularly get along on the set of "What to Expect When You're Expecting." "They don't interact much, but when they do, the tension is thick," an alleged insider told Star Magazine at the time (via Irish Independent).

Closer to the film's release, however, Lopez and Diaz went on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012, where they denied the rumors of an on-set feud. While chatting with DeGeneres, the two seemed to get along well, with Diaz bluntly calling the reports untrue. "It gives me that ugly feeling inside. It makes ... my stomach turn a little bit, knowing that it's just complete lies," Diaz said.

