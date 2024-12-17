Jennifer Lopez's Shadiest Comments About Cameron Diaz
Back in the late '90s, award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Lopez caused a bit of a stir when she appeared to throw shade at a number of other performers during an interview with Movieline. One such performer was fellow actress Cameron Diaz, about whom Lopez made some backhanded comments. This may or may not have made things a tad awkward when the two later worked together on the 2012 romcom "What to Expect When You're Expecting" (which, for the record, got bad ratings but is still worth watching).
In the 1998 Movieline interview, Lopez called Diaz "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with" (via Dlisted). Lopez added, "She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'" Fast-forward to 2011, when rumors began to surface that the two didn't particularly get along on the set of "What to Expect When You're Expecting." "They don't interact much, but when they do, the tension is thick," an alleged insider told Star Magazine at the time (via Irish Independent).
Closer to the film's release, however, Lopez and Diaz went on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012, where they denied the rumors of an on-set feud. While chatting with DeGeneres, the two seemed to get along well, with Diaz bluntly calling the reports untrue. "It gives me that ugly feeling inside. It makes ... my stomach turn a little bit, knowing that it's just complete lies," Diaz said.
What Jennifer Lopez learned from her infamous 1998 interview
Of course, Cameron Diaz was not the only person Jennifer Lopez shaded in the now-infamous Movieline interview. While speaking to the magazine, she made similar remarks about the likes of Salma Hayek, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Claire Danes — a real who's who of leading ladies at the time. Naturally, the "Get Right" singer faced some industry backlash as a result. Lopez has had her share of controversial moments, and this interview was just one of them.
Lopez addressed the controversy in the 2001 interview with Vanity Fair, claiming that Movieline had both misquoted her and taken her comments out of context. "I don't like to hurt anybody. I don't like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people. [After reading it] I just sat down and cried for hours." Lopez later discussed the incident during a 2018 appearance on NPR, confirming that her 1998 interview "p****d off" a lot of people in Hollywood.
"I didn't realize that my words could impact people that way. You know, I was a nobody at that time," she said on NPR. "So I was still in that kind of fan mentality, back in the Bronx. And then you go: 'Oh, wait a minute. You have a responsibility to present yourself in the way that you are, and not let people interpret it in a way that could be that you're this hurtful, callous person. You're not.' That hurt me. That bothered me. So I learned to be more responsible."