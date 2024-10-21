Jennifer Lopez's Most Controversial Moments

Jennifer Lopez has frequently found herself at the center of controversy throughout her celebrated career. In 2021, the singer and actor tried to create a new challenge that borrowed its name and message from her hit 2001 song "Love Don't Cost A Thing." Lopez started things off by posting a clip of herself walking down the beach and throwing away some items from her incredibly lavish life to match the song's lyrics and iconic music video. Unfortunately, she essentially became the first and last person to ever do the Love Don't Cost A Thing Challenge since it wasn't exactly well-received online.

Advertisement

Some commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left scratching their heads at how they were supposed to do the so-called challenge. Others clapped back at the "All I Have" songstress, with one critic writing, "Ma'am this is tone deaf. Can't nobody afford to be throwing their stuff on the beach," (via The Independent). Another commentator echoed their sentiment by pointing out that most people couldn't afford to be careless with their expensive items during a pandemic in particular. J.Lo's apparent attempt at normalcy didn't go down too well either.

In March 2024, Prime Video shared a TikTok clip from Lopez's movie "This is Me...Now" in which she proudly stated that she loved to mess up her hair since it reminded her of the time she was a "crazy little girl who used to be f****** wild," running around the streets of the Bronx. Needless to say, the comments section was filled with people ridiculing her failed attempt at relatability. However, Lopez's tone-deafness is the least of her problems.

Advertisement