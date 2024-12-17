A Look Back At Hillary Clinton's Legal Issues

"Crooked Hillary" was an unfortunate epithet bestowed upon the former Secretary of State by her rival for the 2016 presidency. But, over her many decades in public life, Hillary Clinton's career has been defined as much by the long list of legal challenges she has faced as by her many impressive political achievements. The Whitewater debacle of the late 1970s threw Hillary in at the deep end right off the bat. Essentially, a misjudged property venture saw Hillary's $1,000 investment grow into nearly $100,000, and many wondered if this was an insider favor due to husband Bill Clinton's position in government. Their business partner in the project, James McDougal, was subsequently convicted of fraud.

While the Clintons were never personally charged themselves, the political power couple's involvement provided ample ammunition for their opponents. Hillary's time as Secretary of State offered little relief, especially not after the infamous 2012 Benghazi attack. A terrorist raid on the U.S. consulate in Libya prompted heavy congressional hearings about how she mishandled the crisis. Hillary survived a grueling 11-hour testimony in front of Congress, and they ultimately found no criminal evidence, but it gave critics plenty of room to jump on the embittered anti-Hillary bandwagon.

Perhaps no legal issue cast a darker shadow over the presidential candidate's political career than the disastrous emails controversy. Hillary's use of a private server during her time as Secretary of State later triggered a highly-publicized FBI investigation. Again, no charges were filed, but the ordeal dramatically mired her run in 2016 against Donald Trump, who seized the opportunity to stoke further accusations of crookedness.

