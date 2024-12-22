Why Brian McKnight's Name Change Caused Drama With His Kids

Much like fellow superstar Tom Cruise, who has exhibited plenty of signs that he's estranged from daughter Suri Cruise, Brian McKnight has been publicly feuding with his kids for quite some time. Their issues originally surfaced online in 2019, when Brian decried them as "entitled," as Essence reported at the time. The R&B fought back against criticism over him treating his stepchildren better, arguing that he had always been there to offer advice and support to all of his kids, as well as the requisite financial support too. However, Brian McKnight Jr. responded to his father's post on Facebook by clarifying that he and his siblings were mistreated.

"To have absolutely no empathy for the type of life be [sic] introduced us to, only to become to resent us for that life catching up with us. It breaks my heart, but not for myself, specifically for my siblings, and my children. They don't deserve this at all," the musician wrote. According to Essence, Briana McKnight, the "Anytime" hitmaker's daughter from his previous marriage, took to Instagram in 2019 to explain in a since-deleted post that she had suffered considerably from the absence of her father in her life.

In 2020, she even filed a lawsuit against him for defamation on social media after the R&B star publicly accused Briana of sleeping with an underage cousin. Even worse, Brian once called his four eldest children "products of sin" in an Instagram video after proclaiming, "In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related [to you]." Regardless of everything, the "Crazy Love" hitmaker released a series on his Instagram entitled "Fatherhood Fridays" in September 2024, in which he shared his perspective on being a dad.

