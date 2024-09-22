Celebrities Who Are Sadly Estranged From Their Kids

This article contains mentions of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and transphobia.

We look to celebrities for all sorts of reasons. They can be role models through their charitable work, or their fabulous lives can give us something to strive for. We may admire their dedication to their art or just their business sense, taking notice of their enviable families or their desirable fashions. Sometimes, though, celebrities become cautionary tales, their media narratives giving us examples of what not to do. After all, stars are human too, and their lives are just as complicated as the rest of us. Sometimes, things go wrong, and sometimes celebs find themselves in the headlines for awful reasons.

That's the case with the stars on this list, all of whom have fallen out with their children for one reason or another. "Crucial for the function of celebrities' children within celebrity culture and national contexts is the establishment of affective ties of intimacy through familiarity and relatability," academic Eva Maria Schörgenhuber wrote in a journal called Celebrity Studies. In other words, when we pay attention to celebrity kids, we can learn lessons about how to form bonds of intimacy with our own children. When we pay attention to celebs whose relationships with their kids have gone sour, then, we can hopefully learn something important about how we can protect our own bonds.